Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,475 in the last 365 days.

Pro-R Phenolic Duct System Expands Product Line of Pre-Insulated Solutions

Pro-R Double Wall installed at manufacturing facility

Pro-R Double Wall is a top market choice for specialty applications like wastewater treatment.

Pro-R Double Wall phenolic ductwork

Pro-R Double Wall is a pre-insulated phenolic duct solution available nationwide.

The Patented Pro-R Double Wall Duct is a Proven System Built for Wastewater Treatment and Other Specialty Applications

Pro-R is a superior product with superior service. After using the rectangle duct for several jobs and having hands-on installation experience, I believe in Pro-R.”
— Andy Elings, Vice President, Camblin Mechanical
SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-R Double Wall, an innovative duct system product, is now available nationwide.

As the newest addition to the highly rated Pro-R ductwork product line, patented Pro-R Double Wall is engineered by Ducts and Cleats, a ductwork and sheet metal fabrication company with over 55 years of ductwork fabrication and air-flow design expertise.

With Pro-R’s nationwide success as a phenolic duct system, Ducts and Cleats has expanded and added Double Wall to address the needs of customers seeking a duct system designed for specialty, wastewater, or hazardous waste applications such as those where an aluminum liner is unsuitable.

Although similar in design to Pro-R Rectangle, Pro-R Double Wall differs in that it has an inner metal liner available in galvanized, stainless, or aluminum. Pro-R Double Wall is pre-assembled, is pre-insulated with Kingspan phenolic foam insulation, and is a high-performance duct solution for both outdoor and indoor applications. Pro-R Double Wall also offers the highest R-values in the industry - ranging from R-6 to R-25 - and near-zero air leakage rates.

Amongst Pro-R’s many advantages, it eliminates the need for an insulation contractor, saving both time and money. Furthermore, Pro-R is lighter than other duct systems, speeding up project timelines. Pro-R’s durability and low air leakage provides a system that can withstand harsh weather conditions and provides energy-efficiency. The tough exterior of Pro-R Double Wall is available in an extremely durable metal exterior in Kynar Finish 0.040 embossed aluminum or 22-gauge color-clad galvanized steel, stainless steel, or paint grip. The phenolic Kingspan insulation and integrated joints with TDC connections result in near-zero air leakage and unmatched thermal performance, providing significant savings in energy and money.

For Kevin Albers, VP of Product Management and Marketing, adding a double wall option to the Pro-R portfolio of offerings gives engineers and contractors more options for wastewater treatment, manufacturing, or other specialty applications. “Expanding the Pro-R ductwork to provide a quality duct product for our customers in the form of Pro-R Double Wall is highly rewarding. We are proud to hear from customers about all of the duct system’s benefits - for both indoor and outdoor applications.”

Pro-R is also available in Pro-R Rectangle, Pro-R Round, and Pro-R Indoor.

To learn more about the Pro-R Double Wall or Pro-R’s other offerings including Pro-R Rectangle, Pro-R Round, and Pro-R Indoor, visit www.prorduct.com. To view Pro-R manufacturer rep locations, visit https://www.prorduct.com/replocator

Kevin Albers
Ducts and Cleats / ISO-Aire
email us here

You just read:

Pro-R Phenolic Duct System Expands Product Line of Pre-Insulated Solutions

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more