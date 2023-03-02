Pro-R Phenolic Duct System Expands Product Line of Pre-Insulated Solutions
The Patented Pro-R Double Wall Duct is a Proven System Built for Wastewater Treatment and Other Specialty Applications
Pro-R is a superior product with superior service. After using the rectangle duct for several jobs and having hands-on installation experience, I believe in Pro-R.”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-R Double Wall, an innovative duct system product, is now available nationwide.
— Andy Elings, Vice President, Camblin Mechanical
As the newest addition to the highly rated Pro-R ductwork product line, patented Pro-R Double Wall is engineered by Ducts and Cleats, a ductwork and sheet metal fabrication company with over 55 years of ductwork fabrication and air-flow design expertise.
With Pro-R’s nationwide success as a phenolic duct system, Ducts and Cleats has expanded and added Double Wall to address the needs of customers seeking a duct system designed for specialty, wastewater, or hazardous waste applications such as those where an aluminum liner is unsuitable.
Although similar in design to Pro-R Rectangle, Pro-R Double Wall differs in that it has an inner metal liner available in galvanized, stainless, or aluminum. Pro-R Double Wall is pre-assembled, is pre-insulated with Kingspan phenolic foam insulation, and is a high-performance duct solution for both outdoor and indoor applications. Pro-R Double Wall also offers the highest R-values in the industry - ranging from R-6 to R-25 - and near-zero air leakage rates.
Amongst Pro-R’s many advantages, it eliminates the need for an insulation contractor, saving both time and money. Furthermore, Pro-R is lighter than other duct systems, speeding up project timelines. Pro-R’s durability and low air leakage provides a system that can withstand harsh weather conditions and provides energy-efficiency. The tough exterior of Pro-R Double Wall is available in an extremely durable metal exterior in Kynar Finish 0.040 embossed aluminum or 22-gauge color-clad galvanized steel, stainless steel, or paint grip. The phenolic Kingspan insulation and integrated joints with TDC connections result in near-zero air leakage and unmatched thermal performance, providing significant savings in energy and money.
For Kevin Albers, VP of Product Management and Marketing, adding a double wall option to the Pro-R portfolio of offerings gives engineers and contractors more options for wastewater treatment, manufacturing, or other specialty applications. “Expanding the Pro-R ductwork to provide a quality duct product for our customers in the form of Pro-R Double Wall is highly rewarding. We are proud to hear from customers about all of the duct system’s benefits - for both indoor and outdoor applications.”
Pro-R is also available in Pro-R Rectangle, Pro-R Round, and Pro-R Indoor.
To learn more about the Pro-R Double Wall or Pro-R’s other offerings including Pro-R Rectangle, Pro-R Round, and Pro-R Indoor, visit www.prorduct.com. To view Pro-R manufacturer rep locations, visit https://www.prorduct.com/replocator
Kevin Albers
Ducts and Cleats / ISO-Aire
