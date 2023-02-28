Stand-Up Comedy Show on Tap March 9 at Resort-Like New Jersey Senior Community Close to Staten Island, N.Y.

A pleasant drive from Staten Island, N.Y., the beautiful theater at the resort-like Villas of Holmdel senior community promises to fill with laughter as Uncle Floyd and Shay Farrell take center stage.

he Villas is a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two New Jersey locations close to Staten Island, N.Y

The Villas is a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two New Jersey locations close to Staten Island, N.Y

Uncle Floyd and Shay Farrell will perform at the Villas of Holmdel independent-living and assisted-living luxury community

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The posh Villas of Holmdel, N.J., will present a fun-filled stand-up comedy show March 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m., featuring Uncle Floyd [Vivino] and Shay Farrell.

A pleasant drive from Staten Island, N.Y., the beautiful theater at the resort-like senior community promises to fill with laughter as the seasoned performers take center stage.

The Villas of Holmdel is conveniently located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733.

Tickets for the show, which include two drink tickets and a delectable desert bar, may be purchased in advance for $40, or at the door for $45 dollars.

RSVP IS A MUST

As seating is limited, RSVP is required and may be arranged by calling 862-682-4388, or by visiting villasseniorlivingnj.com.

Upon visiting the website, simply scroll down to the March 9 event, CLICK ON RSVP, and follow the prompts to reserve your evening of fun and hilarity.

As of press time, sponsors of the comedy show included: Bratton, Estate & Elder Care Attorneys; Aetna; Conover Beyer Associates Insurance; Executive Home Care; BAYADA Home Health Care, and Right at Home In Home Care & Assistance.

About the Villas

The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle. Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike. Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services. Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.

The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554

The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.

To learn more, visit VillasSeniorLivingNJ.com.

Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here

You just read:

Stand-Up Comedy Show on Tap March 9 at Resort-Like New Jersey Senior Community Close to Staten Island, N.Y.

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
Company/Organization
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
1150 South Ave. -- suite 303
Staten Island, New York, 10314
United States
+1 917-715-8761
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Relevant Public Relations LLC is a New York City multimedia public relations/marketing and commercial copywriting company. Our solid reputation is backed by a track record of successfully guiding businesses, professional practices and organizations of all sizes to greater heights.

Relevant Public Relations LLC

More From This Author
Stand-Up Comedy Show on Tap March 9 at Resort-Like New Jersey Senior Community Close to Staten Island, N.Y.
'Senior Fitness Hour’ Planned on Staten Island at Rachel Norman’s Try Hard Fitness Center
Real Estate Trade Show on Staten Island March 30 to Highlight Advancements in Technology
View All Stories From This Author