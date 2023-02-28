Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,036 in the last 365 days.

RE: Chester - Main St Road Closure

Roadway is now open

 

From: Corliss, Shania via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 11:47 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Chester - Main St Road Closure

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Main St in Chester is closed in the area of Depot St due to a structure fire.  

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Shania Corliss

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Shania.Corliss@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

RE: Chester - Main St Road Closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more