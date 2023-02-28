A New Tennis Academy Opens in West Palm Beach: The Greene School Hosted Ribbon Cutting for New Tennis Academy Yesterday
Directed by Former Professional Tennis Player Alex Bogomolov, Jr., the Academy Caters to Greene School Students and Aspiring Tennis Champions
We always felt that West Palm Beach needed an elite world class tennis academy that would rival any tennis program in Florida and in the country for that matter. We have managed to create it.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WThe Greene School, an academic private academy in West Palm Beach with a reputation for inspiring students, celebrated the official opening of its brand new tennis academy, The Greene School Tennis Academy, yesterday afternoon. The ceremony was attended by Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard as well as Elicia Sanders, Senior Legislative Aide, who attended on behalf of Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino. The academy will be led by Alex Bogomolov, Jr., former #33 world ranked tennis player in the world.
— Jeff Greene, Founder, The Greene School
"This has been a work in progress for many, many years," said Jeff Greene, Founder of The Greene School. "We always felt that West Palm Beach needed an elite world class tennis academy that would rival any tennis program in Florida and in the country for that matter. We have managed to create it. It’s been very successful so far and we are looking to a big future here."
The Greene School Tennis Academy, located on The Greene School Campus in West Palm Beach, is designed for tournament play as well as advanced, intermediate and beginner levels.
"We are very excited for our new tennis academy here on the campus of The Greene School in West Palm Beach because it is truly for all levels, said Alex Bogomolov, Jr., Director of The Greene School Tennis Academy: We have elite levels as well as beginners and young kids. And we have all types of juniors coming from all over the state of Florida to learn, play and grow. Our goal is turn this into a world class tennis academy.”
The state-of-the-art facility is designed with the goal of providing the highest quality tennis training and education to young players in the area; age groups offered are 5-9, 9 and up and elite juniors. The Tennis Academy features four Har-Tru clay courts with two additional courts planned for the near future.
Jeff and Mei Sze Greene, Founders of The Greene School, also attended the Ribbon Cutting.
About The Greene School Tennis Academy
About The Greene School
The Greene School, founded in 2016 by businessman and real estate developer Jeff Greene and his wife Mei Sze Greene, is a Pre-K through ninth grade private school located on a state-of-the-art campus in West Palm Beach. With a keen focus on lifelong learning that goes beyond academics, The Greene School is committed to educating the whole child by encouraging joyful, curious and confident learners. To enhance college preparedness, The Greene School offers a plethora of curriculum and extra-curricular activities designed to motivate students to analyze situations, make decisions, solve problems, and communicate effectively in a dynamic and ever-evolving world. The Greene School staff, led by Head of School Dr. Denise Spirou, is comprised of world-class educators, who are creative and passionate about providing students with a rigorous yet inspiring academic education. Learn more at www.TheGreeneSchool.com.
