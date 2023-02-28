Tuesday, February 28

WA families struggle with hunger as federal food assistance expires
Expanded benefits under the federal food assistance program known as SNAP are set to end this week. The expiration comes at a time when Washington residents continue to struggle with hunger. The temporary boost approved at the height of the pandemic meant eligible families received an extra $95 in monthly benefits. On a recent visit to Food Lifeline’s warehouse in Seattle’s South Park, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D–Wash.) met with volunteers who spent time sorting through donated produce. Murray vowed to protect SNAP funding as Congress is poised to reauthorize the Farm Bill that regulates agriculture and nutrition programs. But some members want to cut spending. “It’s not a time to cut back investments,” Murray said. “It’s actually a time to make sure we are doing what we need for the future and investing more.” Continue reading at KUOW. (Ruby De Luna)
Washington Legislature looks to strengthen police accountability by barring qualified immunity
A bill making its way through the Legislature aims to tackle qualified immunity, a practice created by the Supreme Court that protects individual officers from civil liability if they cause injury while on the job. In Washington, the courts recognize officers as entitled to qualified immunity if they were acting reasonably according to procedures dictated by the law or by their superiors. House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, told reporters Thursday the bill is another way the Legislature is finding ways to keep communities safe while also holding officers accountable. “I do think we’re continuing to think about and talk about and try to find the right balance,” she said. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Ted S. Warren)
Washington state holds first cap-and-trade auction
State-run auctions are expected to generate billions in revenue, which under state law must be spent on projects to reduce emissions and combat the effects of climate change. Washington is the second U.S. state to enact a comprehensive cap-and-trade policy, after California. Several Northeastern states have a regional cap-and-trade program, but it applies only to the power sector. Under Washington’s law, formally known as the Climate Commitment Act, the Ecology Department will auction a certain number of pollution allowances each quarter. Every year, the department will ratchet down the total number of pollution allowances available, with a target of cutting emissions to 95% below 1990 levels by 2050. Continue reading at Axios. (Sarah Grillo)
