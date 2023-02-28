New CTO Joins the Agility Insurance Services Team

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services announced today the addition of their new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jamie Willis to the team!

Jamie was born and raised in Dallas, where he graduated from Plano Senior High School before attending Texas Tech University and earning a bachelor's degree in Finance and General Business. Jamie earned his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Jamie has worked in Information Technology for over 20 years where he has defined and led a myriad of technology initiatives in support of strategic objectives in the financial services, biotechnology, and insurance industries. For the last six years, Jamie managed strategic Information Technology relationships with insurance companies supporting over 200 captive and general agencies and thousands of agents. Jamie provided secure life and supplemental health insurance protection for over 16 million policyholders and nearly $220 billion of coverage in force.

Jamie also serves as a board member for the North Texas-based The Heart of Gold Foundation which raises funds to benefit sick and needy children. Each year, The Heart of Gold Foundation helps to send pediatric cardiac patients to a week-long summer camp that includes all the needed medical support.

Jamie currently lives in Dallas with his wife of 16 years, Brenda, and their twelve-year-old black lab, BB. In their spare time, Jamie and Brenda enjoy traveling, spending time in Ruidoso, NM, taking advantage of the numerous wonderful restaurants in North Texas, and supporting all of the local professional sports teams.

"I am extremely excited to be joining Agility Insurance Services where I am looking forward to joining the fantastic leadership team. I am dedicated to implementing and leveraging technology to further enable our agencies and agents' ability to provide the uninsured and underinsured access to the health insurance protection they need."

About Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is a Field Marketing Organization (FMO) dedicated to helping health agents provide health insurance protection to individuals and small business owners. Their support team specializes in health insurance information technology, marketing, and contracting and works with agents and brokers to generate sales in the areas they serve. Agility is committed to providing agents with the resources and tools they need to succeed in the ever-changing health insurance market. They are passionate about providing exceptional customer service and helping agents build successful careers in the health insurance industry.