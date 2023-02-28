Water to Social receives thousands in funding after 2F Water Venture locates the most water leaks

Jonathan Jacobi of ASTERRA presents a check to Cristina Scarpel and Franco Masenello for Water to Social

ASTERRA Gives Global charitable program rewards favorite charity of winning client partner

We are thrilled to support Water to Social and provide them with a check for double the amount of their award last year”
— Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTERRA is excited to announce their recipient for this year’s ASTERRA Gives Global charitable program. ASTERRA Gives Global selected Water to Social, a not-for-profit that rallies water industry leaders to support individuals with disabilities. It was their second year receiving this award.

ASTERRA Gives Global is a charitable giving program which honors the organization that uses ASTERRA’s solutions to identify the most water leaks during the prior year. ASTERRA then makes an award to the charity of choice of that organization in an amount reflecting double the number of leaks found. In 2022, 2F Water Venture used ASTERRA services to identify 2,109 leaks and selected Water to Social to receive a monetary award of $4,218.

“We are thrilled to support Water to Social and provide them with a check for double the amount of their award last year. This award also honors 2f Water Venture as worldwide leaders in using geospatial technology to find water leaks,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “Not only are they able to launch double the initiatives which provide opportunities for individuals with special needs, particularly autism, but their work finding leaks is a critical part of creating sustainable water programs and benefits the Earth by mitigating climate change.”

“It is with gratitude that we thank ASTERRA for naming Water to Social as their recipient for ASTERRA Gives Global,” said Franco Masenello, the founder of Water to Social and the owner of 2f Water Venture. “Water to Social is known for its innovative program focusing on individuals on the autism spectrum. We are very proud of the work we do for the community.” Water to Social is based in Italy, where there are about 400,000 people with autism, and one child of every 80 newly born children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

***
ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial, data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 64 countries, saving over 276,000 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 176,640 metric tons, and saving 690,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

