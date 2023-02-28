University Archives' March 15 online auction features items signed by Einstein, King Louis VII, Paul Revere, many others

Typed letter signed by Albert Einstein explaining his scientific formula, E = mc2, which Einstein articulated after conducting research into the theory of relativity and which inadvertently led to the development of nuclear weapons (est. $45,000-$60,000).

Manuscript document in Latin signed by the French monarch Louis VII at Senlis in 1177, with an interesting connection to the Crusades (est. $24,000-$35,000).

Receipt signed by Paul Revere for the purchase of 4 chaldrons of coal, to fuel his metal-working furnaces in 1787, the same year the U.S. Constitution was signed (est. $15,000-$20,000).

1975 New York Yankees team-signed baseball, signed by 26 members of the team, including a superb example of Thurman Munson, who later died piloting his airplane (est. $1,000-$1,200).