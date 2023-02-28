FILM SETS ARE AMONG THE MOST DANGEROUS PLACES TO WORK, NEW BOOK SAYS

Joe Wallenstein NOTHING DIES FOR FILM

Author Oversaw About 30,000 Student Film Projects with Zero Serious Injuries

WALTERVILLE, OR, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph B. Wallenstein says in his new book, NOTHING DIES FOR FILM: Filmmaking Without Injury, that “a film set is one of the most dangerous places to work. Large amounts of electricity are used, heavy tools are used in the form of skill saws, nail guns and claw hammers, and sharp objects or protruding wood are all a small example of the multiple risks and dangers on a set."

"Add fifty or more strangers coming together for a common purpose, each with a different temperament, personality, and level of focus and you have the perfect storm of hazards.”

NOTHING DIES FOR FILM will be released on March 16, 2023, by TrineDay Publishing. Mr. Wallenstein says his book is not one of gloom and doom. “Safety is how you achieve your vision while keeping [it] the highest priority for yourself, film crews, actors, animals, property and bystanders.” He says, “This book will provide the building blocks for a productive and safety-conscious set for all living creatures.”

Mr. Wallenstein further wrote that, “I am a sort of a hard-liner when it comes to safety in filming, be it for students or with professional film crews. During my tenure at USC I have overseen approximately thirty thousand (30,000) student projects without a single serious injury.”

And, “My hope in writing this book is that everyone that wants to make films will discover you really can tell the stories you want to tell in the way you want to tell them. You can do this without anyone getting hurt or breaking any laws.”

Mr. Wallenstein is available for interviews. Please contact Bruce de Torres at trinedaybruce@gmail.com.

Joseph B. Wallenstein has years of hands-on filmmaking experience, as assistant director, production manager, and associate producer, all before producing, directing, and writing. He has worked on television commercials, prime time television series, and motion pictures, and has been the Director of Physical Production at the nation’s premier film school; the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts for the past twenty years. And he is the author of FLYNN AND MIRANDA: Your Right to Remain Silent, a historical novel about the two men from opposite ends of the social spectrum who came together in a blazing moment of legal history that changed their lives and the lives of all Americans.