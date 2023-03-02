CoverRight Partners with RightSure to Simplify Medicare for Personal-Lines Clients Across 42 States
RightSure clients and their families now have access to CoverRight’s Digital-First Medicare Platform and a dedicated agent to help with Medicare enrollment
...over 40% of consumers surveyed indicated that they consider their personal insurance agent as their most trusted source for guidance when it comes to healthcare-related decisions”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoverRight, the leading digital health platform revolutionizing the Medicare plan selection process, today announced its partnership with RightSure, North America’s most awarded Insurance firm insuring everything from “Pets to Jets” across 42 states. CoverRight is the first digital Medicare selection platform to collaborate with RightSure, demonstrating a commitment to helping consumers easily navigate the difficult transition to Medicare.
“We are excited to strategically partner with a forward-thinking insurance firm such as RightSure to help simplify the complexity of Medicare for its policyholders and their families,” said Karan Narang, CoverRight’s Head of Partnerships. “According to our most recent research at CoverRight, over 40% of consumers surveyed indicated that they consider their personal insurance agent as their most trusted source for guidance when it comes to healthcare-related decisions. Given the growing complexity of Medicare options, CoverRight’s innovative platform can provide RightSure the ongoing support that its lifelong clients intuitively expect when making the transition to Medicare for the first time or seeking guidance after enrollment throughout retirement.” Narang continued.
America’s workforce is aging with over 10,000 Americans retiring each day and it affects more personal lines clients than most personal insurance companies realize. In fact, 1 in 5 Americans is a silent caregiver and may be faced with making complex Medicare decisions on behalf of an aging parent. Instinctively, consumers first think to lean on their personal insurance agent for advice when transitioning to Medicare but require additional ongoing expert help that CoverRight provides.
“RightSure is proud to partner with CoverRight to help our policyholders and their families easily understand and navigate their Medicare options,” said Jeff Arnold founder of RightSure. “We are excited about this new relationship and the ability to offer CoverRight products to our policyholders. We believe the offerings provided by CoverRight will offer the enhanced resources, services, and opportunities for consumers seeking answers to Medicare coverage,” Arnold explained.
About CoverRight
CoverRight.com is the first digital concierge platform designed to empower retirees and their families to easily learn about and navigate Medicare online. The company collaborates with experienced Insurance, Banking, and Healthcare Provider partners nationwide to create a digitally-driven and personalized Medicare enrollment experience for eligible clients. The CoverRight platform pairs technology with human support to simplify a traditionally confusing and complex decision to deliver consumers a simple, delightful, and comprehensive Medicare plan selection and enrollment experience. The company’s vision is to become the go-to retirement concierge platform to help retirees manage and navigate health and finance in retirement. To learn more, visit https://www.coverright.com/.
About RightSure
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure Insurance Group is a full-service independent Insurance agency, known for its famously friendly humans providing Insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of Insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-917-5295.
