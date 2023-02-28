Dr. Abe Shahim to be Awarded 2023 Healthcare Impact Award
Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Healthcare Impact Award Winners
We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show today announced that Dr. Abe Shahim has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023. The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community and on a national level.
When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.
Lori Werner, Co-Founder of Top Docs says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. At Top Docs we believe medical professionals are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways.
Werner continues, “Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars, and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. It's important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”
Dr. Abe Shahim is a practicing board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist in New York City. Dr. Shahim graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Middle Eastern Studies from Columbia University. He earned a medical degree from the University of Tel Aviv; Sackler School of Medicine. He completed his internship in Ob/Gyn at Sinai/Grace Hospital in Detroit, Michigan and then completed training in OB/GYN at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Dr. Shahim received the Dr. Marvin P. Zuckerman Award for excellence in surgery and the Lenox Hill Hospital Excellence in Research Award. He is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and also an active member of the American Medical Association, the Medical Society of the State of New York and the New York County Medical Society. Dr. Shahim has held many leadership roles in ob/gyn including being Vice-Chairman and Director of Obstetrics at Mount Sinai West and Director of Patient Safety and Quality at Lenox Hill Hospital/Northwell Health.
Dr. Shahim has a special interest in minimally invasive surgery, particularly hysteroscopy. He has been recognized by his peers with election into New York Magazine's Top Doctors, Castle Connoly's Top Doctors, New York Superdoctors and NY Top Docs.
Dr. Abe Shahim
Manhattan Women's Health
+1 212-744-6700
email us here