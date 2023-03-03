P3rson announced the release of its new app

The app will bridge the communication gap between models, agents, and influencers

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modeling industry is set to see a significant shift in the way castings are conducted with the upcoming launch of P3rson. The exclusive app will introduce AI analytics and social media stats into casting digitals with the purpose of making it easier for models to be cast and for brands to find the model that best represents their business.

P3rson’s user-friendly features are designed to give models more control, save time for agents, and create many new options for companies that hire models.

Models create digital casting packages called P3s that contain 3 makeup-free photos taken from their camera app, their social media stats, measurements, and a link to their profile. They can use these P3s to apply for castings on the app or outside of it for 3 days. After that, they will be asked to take new photos to show how they look now.

Verified agents and brands can browse the profiles of models from all over the world to discover new talent or enter search parameters to find a model for a particular casting. They can view a model’s profile, which contains their social media footprint, measurements, and portfolio, as well as view P3s to see their current look. Shortlisted P3s can be shared externally with brands or colleagues with the click of a button.

The app stands out because it uses AI and analytics to improve communication and help all users grow their brands. Models can use insights from their profiles and P3 interactions to refine their personal brand based on industry response. Agents are recommended models that fit their agency requirements based on their browsing preferences.

P3rson is a result of the collaborative efforts of co-founders Dino Fulgencio, James Veluya, and Hamilton Daza, who used their years of experience in AI technology, modeling, and fashion to develop the concept for the new app that will finally allow models, agents, and clients to exchange casting digitals with tracking.

P3rson announced that they will be offering a first look to a select group of models and agents on February 15th, 2023, followed by the official launch on March 3rd. To learn more, visit: https://www.p3rson.com

For updates, follow P3rson on Social media : https://linktr.ee/p3rson.com