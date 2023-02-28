Oasis Smart SIM and Rolling Wireless Join Forces to Showcase CloudSIM Powered On-Demand Connectivity for Automotives

Iot in Automobiles

Oasis Smart SIM is collaborating with Rolling Wireless to showcase an automotive-grade platform enabling on-demand connectivity

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE,, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Smart SIM, a leading provider of innovative and advanced infrastructure, platforms and GSMA-certified SIM and eSIM solutions, is collaborating with Rolling Wireless to showcase an automotive-grade platform enabling on-demand connectivity for enhanced efficiency, safety and convenience.

With an increasing demand for eSIM comes the challenge of providing the enabling technology and infrastructure. CloudSIMTM is an innovative eSIM solution which allows device owners such as car OEMs to activate SIMs on-demand (only on specific devices and/or for a limited time), rather than having to keep their entire fleet of SIMs active at all times. The solution complements traditional always-on connectivity, enabling cost-efficient activation for specific use cases and permanent connectivity even when the main cellular access is out of coverage.

For automotive use cases, this approach is especially relevant for vehicles that travel across different regions or countries and require always-on connectivity throughout their lifecycle.

The key features and benefits of CloudSIMTM include the following:

• Security: SIMs are digitalized, stored in a secure server, and only made available on-demand for a limited period.

• Simplicity: The CloudSIMTM architecture allows for smooth deployment and improved time to market.

• Scalability: CloudSIMTM enables unlimited connectivity when and where it is needed for the required time.

The Oasis Smart SIM team has been working on this innovative solution since 2017 and is the concept's originator. CloudSIMTM relies on the same standards as traditional SIMs and is secured by embedding a secure element responsible for verifying the device integrity when registering to the Cloud and when communicating using the CloudSIMTM.

To demonstrate how the CloudSIMTM solution can benefit the automotive industry, Oasis Smart SIM has teamed up with Rolling Wireless, the world’s leading supplier of automotive-grade network access devices (NADs). Together, the two companies are building a demo platform which combines the Cloud SIM software solution with Rolling Wireless cellular 5G modules for connection to the cellular network and for remote SIM access, emulating a virtual SIM for on-demand connectivity on automotive-grade devices.

"We are delighted to partner with Rolling Wireless to present our CloudSIMTM -powered on-demand connectivity solution for the automotive industry," said Olivier LEROUX, CEO of Oasis Smart SIM. "Our solution offers a secure, simple, and scalable solution for always-on connectivity, and we are thrilled to showcase its capabilities at MWC Barcelona."

“We are always looking for new ways to bring additional value to car OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers,” said Andreas Kohn, COO of Rolling Wireless. "Remote SIM provisioning and on-demand connectivity are exciting technologies delivering real benefits in terms of security, cost and design efficiency. We are pleased to work together with Oasis Smart SIM to demonstrate how these benefits can be realized.”

Both Oasis Smart SIM and Rolling Wireless will be present at MWC Barcelona from 27th February to 2nd March 2023, and the showcase will be available on-demand at Oasis Smart SIM’s meeting room 5L11MR. Companies interested in the product can book a meeting by clicking here: https://t.ly/2inS

About Oasis Smart SIM:

Oasis Smart SIM was founded in 2011, with headquarters in both France and Singapore. Oasis is committed to breaking the traditional SIM vertical model to create a trustworthy and interoperable ecosystem. Our advanced SIM and eSIM solutions are provided to more than 120 of the world's leading operators and providers, with the support of our majority shareholder Tata Communications. As members of GSMA and the Trusted Connectivity Alliance, Oasis has been recognized as the 6th global eSIM management solution provider by Counterpoint Research in 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.oasis-smartsim.com

About Rolling Wireless

Rolling Wireless is the world’s leading supplier of network access devices (NADs) to the automotive industry, with over 40 million automotive-grade cellular modules shipped to date.

Building on more than two decades of innovation and operational excellence, Rolling Wireless helps automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers create applications that enhance safety, delight drivers, and generate additional revenue. The company’s unique open-source software platform enables customers to build Linux-based telematics control units (TCUs) on a single module.

Rolling Wireless was established as an independent company in 2020, with the divestiture of Sierra Wireless’ automotive business unit. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company employs more than 200 automotive experts worldwide.

For more information, visit www.rollingwireless.com

Contact

For more information, please get in touch with Jean-Christophe Tisseuil, CMO of Oasis Smart SIM (Jean-Christophe.Tisseuil@oasis-smartsim.com)