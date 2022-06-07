Oasis Smart SIM upscales +2 ranks to become ‘Specialist’ in Global eSIM Management

eSIM Management CORE Scorecard for Integrated Players

Counterpoint Research’s eSIM Competitive Ranking placed Oasis Smart SIM in 6th position in its global ranking of eSIM Solution Providers for eSIM Management.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Counterpoint Research’s eSIM Competitive Ranking & Evaluation report, published on May 17 of 2022, has placed Oasis Smart SIM in 6th position in its global ranking of eSIM Solution Providers for eSIM Management, upscaling by +2 ranks. With this, Oasis Smart SIM has secured a position in the ‘Specialists’ category in this report.

Counterpoint Research Vice President Neil Shah commented, “Oasis Smart SIM is one of the fastest-growing eSIM service providers that carries a unique proposition of being a ‘pure eSIM player’. Oasis enjoyed a great year in 2021 and is well-positioned to challenge the leaders in 2022.”

Olivier Leroux, CEO & President of Oasis Smart SIM said, “It is great to be recognized as a key global eSIM solution provider. This demonstrates that the investment in our dedicated engineering and development team has resulted in a best-in-class eSIM management solution for businesses worldwide.”

Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration & Connected solutions at Tata Communications said, “Enterprises are looking at enhanced and intelligent connectivity for their products and operations. Tata Communications, together with our subsidiary Oasis Smart SIM Europe (SAS), are transforming global businesses with end-to-end secure embedded connectivity. We are proud of the rapid progress that Oasis Smart SIM has demonstrated.”



More about Counterpoint Research’s ranking:

The CORE (Competitive, Ranking & Evaluation) framework ranks different players in terms of completeness and capabilities of the platform providers offering, level of GSMA compliance, the number of eSIM RSP management platform deployments, diversity of end-customers, partnerships, and other parameters such as PaaS, Geographical Reach, Interoperability etc.



More about Oasis Smart SIM:

Oasis Smart SIM, founded in 2011, is a France and Singapore-based company simplifying eSIM adoption for Telcos, Service Providers, and OEMs by offering a variety of GSMA-certified eSIM infrastructures, platforms, and services. Founded by veterans of the SIM industry with the vision to drive global adoption of eSIMs, Oasis Smart SIM is now a member of the GSMA and TCA (Trusted Connectivity Alliance), ranked by Counterpoint Research as 6th Global eSIM Solution Provider for eSIM management in 2022.

Oasis Smart SIM is a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, a digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy.