eSIM Provider Oasis Smart SIM appoints Jean-Christophe Tisseuil as its new Chief Marketing Officer

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSIM Provider Oasis Smart SIM (Oasis) has named Jean-Christophe Tisseuil as its Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Jean-Christophe will oversee the planning, development and execution of the company’s strategic marketing and product programme.

This appointment reinforces Oasis’ ambition to become the leading eSIM player, fuelling eSIM adoption across Consumer and M2M markets. As Oasis strengthens its positioning in the digitally connected world, Jean-Christophe will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth in new and existing markets.

Jean-Christophe Tisseuil has been the Head of eSIM at GSMA where he was responsible for successful delivery of the eSIM global standard, now present in nearly all new mobile devices and deployed by more than 200 operators globally. With over two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, he has held executive positions in some of the key mobile ecosystem players such as Qualcomm, Morpho and Orange.

Olivier Leroux, CEO and President of Oasis Smart SIM, said: “We have a long-standing association with Jean-Christophe Tisseuil. Together, we’ve been working to transform the SIM market into a digital and secure ecosystem. As the CMO, Jean-Christophe fits well in our strategy to transform the positioning of Oasis as a leading provider of seamless network connectivity of IoT devices with the growing adoption of 5G and 6G networks. Jean-Christophe is remarkably talented, and his experience will be an asset for us as we constantly look to innovate the eSIM experience for businesses and individuals.”

Jean-Christophe Tisseuil said: “It’s been several years since I know Oasis. I’ve always appreciated their expertise, commitment, and vision to provide a great activation experience with eSIM. I’m delighted to join this company that has taken a new dimension in the past year following its majority acquisition by Tata Communications and I’m looking forward to contribute positively to its future growth.”



About Oasis Smart SIM Europe

Established in 2011, Oasis Smart SIM is a France and Singapore-based company simplifying Telcos, Service Providers and OEMs’ adoption of eSIM by providing a range of GSMA-certified eSIM infrastructures, platforms and services designed to simplify technology. Founded by veterans of the SIM industry with the vision to drive global adoption of eSIMs, Oasis Smart SIM is a member of the GSMA and TCA (Trusted Connectivity Alliance), ranked by Counterpoint Research as one of the top GSMA-Certified eSIM technology providers in the world.

Oasis Smart SIM is a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, a digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy.

