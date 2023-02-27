Vanuatu: Tropical Cyclone Judy

Tropical Cyclone Judy is expected to impact the islands of Vanuatu as a Category 2 or Category 3 Cyclone from Tuesday 28 February until Thursday 1 March.

Heavy rainfalls are expected over northern provinces of Vanuatu with flash flooding expected in low lying areas, areas close to the river banks, including coastal flooding later tonight. Seas will become rough to very rough with heavy swells expected over northern and central waters of Vanuatu.

If you are in the affected area or areas potentially affected by the cyclone, you should follow the advice of the local authorities (including any evacuation orders) and seek suitable shelter.

New Zealanders should follow the guidance of accommodation management.

We recommend that you stay informed of developments by monitoring local news and weather reports. Please also ensure that you keep your family and friends in New Zealand informed of your safety and well-being, including after a cyclone has passed.

For up-to-date information and official notices regarding the weather situation in Vanuatu, please refer to the following official websites or Facebook pages:

Vanuatu Meteorology Facebook Page

Tropical Cyclone (TC) Outlook weather bulletins

The National Disaster Management Office Port Vila Facebook Page

We encourage all New Zealanders living and travelling offshore to register on SafeTravel, the official registration facility for New Zealanders travelling or living overseas. If you register with us, we're able to relay important information and account for your safety and wellbeing as part of New Zealand's consular response to an overseas emergency.

New Zealanders in Vanuatu requiring emergency assistance should contact the local emergency services on the following numbers:

Police: 22222 or 111

Ambulance: 22100 or 112

Fire: 22333 or 113

If you require consular assistance, please contact the New Zealand High Commission in Port Vila on +678 5522933 or nzvanuatu@mfat.govt.nz.

For consular emergencies after-hours please call +64 99 20 20 20.

Posted:28 Feb 2023, 11:04