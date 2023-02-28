Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Takes Home Two Prestigious Awards at ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards 2022

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji are proud winners in 2 categories at the recent ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards for 2022 event held last week Saturday, 25th February 2023 at the Sofitel Fiji Resort.

The team was thrilled to receive the Accommodation Deluxe Award category over other prestigious hotels on the finalist. Being one of the few in Fiji that remained open and pioneered the ‘Love our Local’ campaign throughout the pandemic, and seamlessly had a quick transition to re-opening of the borders, they pride themselves in reflection to the theme of this year’s awards “Celebrating Resilience and Recovery in Tourism.” This is a testament to the management’s strategies in repositioning the resort back in market to mitigate the post pandemic travel comeback and give it a head start.

We are also incredibly proud of our ambassador Mr. Mosese Tagivetaua (famously known as ‘Holy Moses’ to all our guests) for winning Silver in the Cultural Tourism Champion category. A huge congratulation to ‘Holy Moses’!

“Receiving 2 awards is an incredible honor and is a true reflection of the quality, service and hard work of the team at the resort. A huge vinaka vakalevu (thank you) to the team who continue to work hard every day, care for our guests; provide great service with the ‘Yes I can’ attitude and most importantly having fun while doing it!” Says General Manager, Mr. Charles Homsy