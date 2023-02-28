Trip.com Fuels Revenge Travel with "3.3 Super Saver Sale" Starting 28 February
Massive discounts on hotels, flights, tours and ticketsKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trip.com is launching its 3.3 Super Saver Sale (“Sale”) running from 28 February 2023 to 3 March 2023, giving users access to the best deals for hotels, flights, tours and attraction tickets across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Australia. Daily flash deals released at four time slots – 12pm, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm – will run for a limited-time only and on a first-come-first-serve basis so be sure to mark your calendars!
Users can expect up to 50% off hotel deals with rates going as low as RM33 a night. They can choose between a stay within the country at hotels such as Hotel ibis Melaka and Sunway Hotel Georgetown Penang, or a short trip overseas to neighbouring Indonesia and Thailand to enjoy the comforts that Grand Inna Kuta Bali and Hatyai Signature Hotel respectively provide.
Participating airlines are offering up to 30% off airfares. Airlines include Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, MY Airline, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and STARLUX Airlines. Users can also enjoy an extra RM100 off with promo codes on selected airfare promotions.
Tours and tickets for selected attractions at up to 30% off are also available and users can get an extra RM10 off with promo codes. Users can look forward to flash deals for popular places of interest such as Sunway Lagoon and Aquaria KLCC during the Sale.
Promo codes for discounts up to RM100 are released every day at 10am and 5pm, and will be up for grabs on a limited basis. Secret promo codes are also available through the Trip.com Telegram group (https://t.me/TriptalksMY).
