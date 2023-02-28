"Together, we will create future proof solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's data-driven economy as well as accelerate our time-to-market in enabling our customer’s path to cloud transformation”.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LigaData Acquires Veloce Cloud Computing to Expand Their Cloud AI Product and Services Offerings

Ligadata’s unified data fabric leveraging big data, cloud and AI technologies will enable network operators to rapidly drive cloud transformation initiatives across hybrid-cloud environments.

Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, Spain (February 28th, 2023) - LigaData, a company that specializes in providing data analytics solutions for mobile operators, has recently acquired Veloce Cloud Computing, a Seattle-based cloud AI company. This strategic move emphasizes LigaData’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer value.

Veloce Cloud Computing is a startup focused on building AI models that dynamically optimize analytical workloads and building products that utilize these models across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. The Veloce team has worked on optimizing such solutions to focus on cost efficiency as well as providing optimal data experiences.

"We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Veloce Cloud," said Bassel Ojjeh, CEO of LigaData, "We believe that Veloce Cloud’s technology and expertise will be a great addition to our company, and we look forward to integrating the two teams. Together, we will create future proof solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's data-driven economy as well as accelerate our time-to-market in enabling our customer’s path to cloud transformation”.



About LigaData:

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s Data Governance practice, services and software products are deployed at over 30 mobile operators, supporting over 350 million subscribers around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure through improved analytics and AI-based decisioning.

