The Living Urn Expands its Tree Options to Include Fruit Trees
The company expands its more than 60 tree options offered with The Living Urn to now include apple and peach trees.
We’re excited to expand our tree options for The Living Urn and now offer fruit trees – this gives families even more choices on how they want to honor a loved one with our patented tree burial system”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it has expanded its more than sixty Living Urn tree options to include fruit trees. The initial fruit trees that are now available include a Red Delicious Apple, Yellow Delicious Apple, Gala Apple, Red Haven Peach, Contender Peach, and Harvester Peach.
— Mark Brewer
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to expand our tree options for The Living Urn and now offer fruit trees – this gives families even more choices on how they want to honor a loved one with our patented tree burial and planting system. We’ve received many requests from families all over the country for fruit trees with The Living Urn and we’re happy to now offer these beautiful options.”
Brewer continues, “Fruit trees are not only stunning to see with their Spring blossoms and colors, they also yield fruit that provide people important nutrients. Families can now honor a loved one with a tree that gives back to the environment and future generations in multiple ways.”
“Our initial fruit tree options are only a start and we expect to expand this offering throughout the year to include orange, lemon, cherry, and additional apple trees.”
The Living Urn’s fruit tree options can be found online or at a funeral home near you.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns, jewelry and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
Steve Hensley
Biolife, LLC
+1 800-495-7022
email us here