Tirios Selected to Pitch at SXSW 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tirios, a real estate investment platform built using blockchain, was selected to pitch in the Metaverse & Web3 Technologies category for the 15th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator).
SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 10 - 19, 2023), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 731 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2023, Tirios is among the few selected to pitch.
The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will culminate with the 2023 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 12, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Hotel.
Tirios will present in the Metaverse & Web3 category on March 11, 2023.
"Real estate is one of the best investments investors can make," says Sachin Latawa, Tirios Founder and CEO, who previously held executive positions at Fortress Investment Group and Icahn Enterprises.
"We see home affordability at an all-time low, and generally, millennials are buying their first homes later than their baby boomer parents. There are several reasons behind this delay, including lack of savings for a down payment, high student loan debt, and the lingering effects of career stagnation caused by the Great Recession," says Latawa.
"The delay in homeownership means millennials have no exposure to the real estate asset class, neither as a primary homeowner nor an investor, often for up to a decade into their careers. Hence, they miss out on benefiting from one of the best-performing asset classes on a risk-adjusted basis."
Unlike traditional real estate investing, Tirios uses blockchain to offer transparency and liquidity, which reduces overhead costs and helps deliver superior returns for real estate investors.
Quote from SXSW - "Since its beginning in 2009, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of the 613 companies who have been selected as finalists since the competition's inception, over 93 percent have gone on to secure funding and numerous have been acquired by the likes Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, Constant Contact, and Harmon. We're excited to see this year's impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world."
For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.
About TIRIOS
Tirios is a vertically integrated platform that offers real estate investment opportunities for everyone. Our mission is to provide wealth-building opportunities to over 130 million individuals who currently don't have access to the real estate asset class.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 - 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.
About TIRIOS
Tirios is a vertically integrated platform that offers real estate investment opportunities for everyone. Our mission is to provide wealth-building opportunities to over 130 million individuals who currently don't have access to the real estate asset class.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 - 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.
