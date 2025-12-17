Tirios and Founder Sachin Latawa Pledge $100M to the Future Impact Fund to Tackle Housing Crisis for the Next Generation

Tirios and Founder Sachin Latawa pledge $100M to Future Impact Fund

Tirios & its Founder Sachin Latawa pledge $100M to Tirios Future Impact Fund, with 25% investment match to tackle the housing affordability crisis.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a growing housing affordability crisis, Tirios, an SEC-qualified AI- and blockchain-powered real estate investment platform, announced today a $100 million commitment to secure the financial future of the next generation.The initiative, titled the " Tirios Future Impact Fund ," is spearheaded by Founder and CEO Sachin Latawa . It aims to combat the twin pressures of inflation and student debt by giving children early access to the real estate asset class.Under the new program, the Fund will provide a 25% match on investments made into custodial accounts for children. For every dollar a parent or guardian invests, the fund will contribute an additional 25%, up to a match of $1,000 per year. The program is designed to incentivize families to move capital out of stagnant savings accounts and into real-world assets (RWA).The announcement comes at a time when the traditional "American Dream" of homeownership is fast becoming a mathematical impossibility for many young families.Latawa, who previously managed the real estate portfolio for Icahn Enterprises and led real estate M&A at Fortress Investment Group, cited the unsustainable disconnect between income and housing prices as the primary driver for the fund. With home values skyrocketing while wages stagnate, the historic strategy of "saving for a down payment" is often obsolete before a child even enters the workforce."The American Dream is slipping away because the math no longer works for the average family," Latawa said in a statement. "We are seeing a generation enter the workforce already burdened by high student debt, facing an income-to-price ratio that makes buying a home nearly impossible. On top of that, inflation is a silent killer, eroding the purchasing power of any cash savings they do manage to set aside."The Tirios Future Fund differentiates itself from other child-savings vehicles by focusing exclusively on real estate, a sector Latawa knows intimately from his background overseeing billions of dollars in real estate transactions.He argues that real estate is the "best risk-adjusted asset class" for long-term growth. Unlike the stock market, which can be volatile, or cash, which loses value to inflation, real estate provides a hedge that preserves and grows wealth over the long term."To secure a child’s future, you cannot just save; you have to invest," Latawa noted. "Real estate offers the stability and appreciation needed to catch up to the market."Beyond the financial returns, the program emphasizes the psychological importance of ownership.For decades, homeownership has been the anchor of the American ethos, an American Dream, a signal that one has a stake in their community and their country. As ownership rates decline among young adults, that sense of stability erodes."Owning real estate is about more than just equity; it creates a profound sense of belonging," Latawa explained. "When a child knows they own a piece of the home, it roots them. It restores the promise of the American Dream, that if you participate in the economy, you have a place in it. We want to give kids that identity of 'owner' before they even cast their first vote."The program is managed directly through Tirios, which utilizes AI and blockchain technology to make real estate investing simple and accessible for everyday investors. Funds deposited into a child's account are invested in the company’s real estate assets, ensuring exposure to institutional-quality assets.To ensure the investment serves its long-term purpose, the funds (including the match) become accessible to the beneficiary 15 years from the date of investment or upon turning 18, whichever comes later. Upon unlocking, the funds can be used for three specific wealth-building pillars: buying a home, funding higher education to reduce reliance on loans, or providing seed capital to start a business.The initiative has already garnered significant support from the investment community. In his announcement, Latawa expressed gratitude to current Tirios investors and the private donors who have contributed capital to kickstart the matching fund. He also acknowledged the thousands of parents already on the waitlist, who have shown strong demand for tools to secure their children's financial futures.Looking ahead, Tirios plans to expand the program's scope. The company is exploring partnerships to increase matching opportunities from external donors and plans to launch a Tirios Kids’ Financial Academy, an educational component designed to teach young investors the fundamentals of money management alongside their real estate portfolio growth.In his closing remarks, Latawa emphasized that the program is designed to maximize the "ultimate compounding effect." By combining a long time horizon with the discipline of dollar-cost averaging, small amounts over time, families can smooth out market volatility and build substantial wealth."Time is the one asset every child has in abundance," Latawa said. "If we combine that time with consistent investment in a solid asset class like real estate, we can change the financial trajectory of an entire generation."The program is expected to open for enrollment in early 2026. You can enroll in the waitlist at https://www.tirios.ai/tirios-future-impact-fund BackgroundTirios is an SEC‑qualified AI- and blockchain-powered real estate investment platform that makes real estate investing simple and accessible for everyday investors.Sachin Latawa is Founder & CEO of Tirios. Sachin previously managed the real estate portfolio for Icahn Enterprises, led real estate M&A at Fortress Investment Group, and led capital markets transactions at PwC, advising clients, including Apollo Global Management, on IPOs and M&A transactions.

