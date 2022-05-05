Tirios Appoints Raquel Garcia as Vice President of Marketing
The Web3 proptech platform will tap on Raquel's extensive background in marketing and leadership to establish a national and inclusive brand.AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tirios Corporation is pleased to name Raquel Garcia as its first Vice President of Marketing. With more than twenty years of advertising and marketing experience, Raquel will oversee the company's marketing strategies across all communication channels for Tirios.
Most recently, Raquel was part of the senior leadership inaugural launch team for Austin's first Major League Sports(MLS) team, Austin FC. Raquel managed all brand and fan experience initiatives for Austin FC. The club broke several MLS sales records in the first season, including season ticket and waitlist memberships, single match tickets, and inaugural jersey sales. More importantly, the club received high marks within the community, being noted as a cultural flagbearer for Austin alongside the University of Texas, ACL, and SXSW.
Raquel brings a depth of creative and brand-building knowledge to Tirios, including extensive experience leading marketing campaigns for global brands like PepsiCo, Starbucks, Mars Wrigley, AT&T, and Jack Daniels.
At Tirios, Raquel plans to establish the company as a leader and innovator in the Proptech space by developing its brand vision and crafting marketing strategies to build and expand its footprint.
"I am excited to join Tirios and help further its mission to build an inclusive real estate tokenization platform within Proptech," says Garcia. "I look forward to leading the company in developing its brand through creative storytelling and helping expand its visibility across the community."
Tirios operates in the $5 Trillion Single-Family Rental sector to help customers invest, manage and service Single-Family Rental homes. By building their applications using blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data, the company is leading the Proptech sector innovations.
"I'm excited that Raquel has decided to take the leap and join us at Tirios in our early days," says company CEO Sachin Latawa. "Raquel brings a wealth of creative and marketing experience to Tirios. I am excited to have her lead us in building our brand story as she did with Austin FC and some of the most sought-after brands throughout her career."
Raquel holds a B.S. in Advertising from the University of Texas at Austin.
