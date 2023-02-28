NicSRS+Sectigo: Two Security Leaders Have Formed Strategic Partnership
NicSRS and Sectigo form strategic partnership to grow in reach and competitiveness, and will greatly benefit companies both small and large.SINGAPORE, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One-stop software purchasing platform NicSRS has formed a strategic partnership with leading certificate authority Sectigo to help each other gain exposure and broaden their reach in market. This partnership will leverage the combined strength and resources of both companies to create more value and to grow in reach and competitiveness.
Sectigo, formerly Comodo, is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions. Most website owners and administrators should have already been familiar with the name. Being the world’s number 1 commercial CA, Sectigo has been trusted for over 20 years and has ensured the safety of numerous websites. They have a comprehensive lineup of digital certificates and web security products. NicSRS is one of the best SSL services one can use on the market right now. The company has been in this industry for 12 years and has built a close relationship with Sectigo. Its services cover a range of security solutions, including SSL certificates, S/MIME, code signing certificates and sitelock, etc. In addition to Sectigo, NicSRS has also been working with many other leading CAs such as GlobalSign and DigiCert.
NicSRS said they highly value this partnership. “Through this strategic partnership with Sectigo, we intend to bring more choices and greater security to our clients. And by working with a world-renowned CA, we are also able to increase brand awareness and gain confidence.” “We are very excited and happy for this partnership. We are always looking for partners and opportunities to afford flexibility and make more positive impact. Bridging the gap in expertise and knowledge, we are sure to create significant value together.” This move is in line with and one step closer to NicSRS’ goal of creating a worldwide one-stop authorized software purchasing platform. Sectigo will also reach more customers and achieve greater potential. Their partnering up does not only contribute to their mutual benefit, but also a great news for website owners and administrators.
What stands in the center of this partnership is the SSL certificate which both companies have years of experience. According to NicSRS and Sectigo, websites can easily achieve identity authentication, data encryption, online payment protection and more by using SSL. It’s the most cost-effective way to protect a website. First of all, it activates “https” and the padlock icon instantly, offering the highest security and trust. Your identity is authenticated which is a surefire way to let visitors know the website is legitimate and secure to visit. Also, using SSL can immediately remove browser warning and boost visitors’ trust. Moreover, it’s the easiest way to increase your site’s SEO ranking. Appearing higher among the search results would mean more traffic and increase site transaction rates. In today’s connected world, collaborating is essential for companies to pull together more resources, reach a higher level of productivity and provide more values to clients. NicSRS and Sectigo plan on working together for the long term and on more projects as well.
