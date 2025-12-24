NicSRS Announces Strategic Expansion with Four New Innovative Products Launching in 2026

NicSRS Logo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NicSRS , a leading provider of digital certificates and security solutions, has got some exciting news to share with EIN Presswire and their customers. Unveiling its ambitious roadmap for 2026, NicSRS announces the upcoming releases of four innovative products designed to empower and facilitate businesses in an increasingly complex digital landscape. The new offerings—Cloud Code Signing, sslTrus CaaS, CLM SaaS, and RubicForce—will significantly expand the company’s portfolio, providing comprehensive solutions for software security, website security, certificate lifecycle management, compliance, and more.1. Cloud Code SigningThis service provides a secure, tamper-proof, and fully managed platform for signing software and scripts in the cloud. By eliminating the need for physical hardware tokens or HSMs, it greatly redeuces the delivery time and shipping cost. Cloud Code Signing enables developers and companies to sign software securely from anywhere at any time. There are several signing methods that users can use, and using the signing application tool provided by NicSRS for free might be the easiest one. In addition, NicSRS will offer several packages with varying signing counts, allowing customers to select one that suits their needs most.2. sslTrus CaaS (Certificate-as-a-Service)Building on NicSRS' established expertise in SSL/TLS certificates, sslTrus CaaS is a flexible, cost-effective solution that frees your hands from manually installing and replacing certificates. With SSL validity shortened to 200 days next year, sslTrus CaaS will help individuals as well as companies to easily handle the increased demand of replacing certificates without compromising on security or issuance speed. According to NicSRS, sslTrus CaaS will allow customers to choose from several CA brands as well. NicSRS also revealed to EIN Presswire that sslTrus CaaS is one of the key products they will showcase at CloudFest2026 in Germany.3. sslTrus CLM SaaS (Certificate Lifecycle Manager – Software-as-a-Service)On Oct 28th, NicSRS(Racent) already held the product launch event for sslTrus CLM in Beijing, when only on-premises version was available. This centralized, cloud-native platform is designed to solve the challenges of the upcoming 47-day SSL in 2029. Just as powerful as the on-premises version, sslTrus CLM SaaS offers automated discovery, monitoring, renewal, and provisioning of certificates from both public and private CAs. By preventing costly outages due to unexpected certificate expirations and ensuring compliance, it provides IT and security teams with full visibility and control over their entire certificate ecosystem. And not just SSL/TLS certificates, NicSRS plans to support code signing certificates and S/MIME certificates with their CLM.4. RubicForceDeveloped and maintained by NicSRS, RubicForce is a new generation solution to cloud service billing, automation and management, able to support the business requirements from various cloud providers of different sizes. Its major modules include sales management, product management, customer management, billing management, and ticketing system, etc. RubicForce has these in-built features that enable you to sell globally and immediately — multiple languages, multiple currencies (USD, HKD, RMB, etc), multiple payment methods (PayPal, AliPay, credit card, WeChat Pay, etc), and more. If you are using their console platform and used it before.. RubicForce will also be available on-premises and SaaS."With more demands for higher levels of automation, scale and trust, our 2026 product launch represents a strategic leap forward," said [Ray ZHENG., CEO of NicSRS/Racent]. "Cloud Code Signing, sslTrus CaaS, CLM SaaS, and RubicForce are not standalone products; they are interconnected components of our vision for a more secure and manageable digital infrastructure. We are empowering our partners and customers to build, deploy, and operate with unparalleled confidence."These four new products are already available for inquiries. If you’re interested to know more after reading this, please contact NicSRS via www.nicsrs.com

