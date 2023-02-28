Today is a Good Day's Pints for Preemies Supports Families who Experience the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

A large crowd gathered for Pints for Preemies last year. An even larger number is expected this year. Attendees make a toast at Pints for Preemies. A special Pints for Preemies placemat is produced for donors.

St Patrick’s Day-Inspired Fundraiser Raises Dollars and Awareness

We understand how quickly costs add up while traveling for NICU appointments and the new Fund is aimed at providing relief for these expenses.” — Today is a Good Day Founder and CEO Martha Sharkey

FLOURTOWN, PA., USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eighth annual Pints for Preemies fundraiser is the Today is a Good Day organization’s St. Patrick’s Day - inspired celebration with good food, pints of beer and other drinks, live Irish folk music, a silent auction and a raffle. It takes place Fri, March 24 from 6 to 9 pm at Flourtown Country Club in Flourtown, Pa. Families of all ages are invited. Tickets are available for purchase online at todayisagoodday.org.

Pints for Preemies proceeds support the mission of Today is a Good Day and its new Direct Financial Support Food & Transportation Fund that is being launched to directly assist families in need with food and transportation costs to and from the hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to visit their preterm or sick babies.

Sponsors are High Impact Contributors

M & T Bank is Pints for Preemies’ lead sponsor. Bryner Chevrolet is the Automotive Partner. UnitedHealthcare, Health and Benefits Partners and the Johnson Family are Family Sponsors and Birch Benefits, Life Celebration, The Solecki Family, The Cleary Family and Caitlin and Kevin Johnson are Activity Sponsors.

Today is a Good Day’s mission is to provide personal and financial support for families and babies that are navigating the NICU journey. “The financial stress that the NICU can cause a family is hard to convey in words,” said Martha Sharkey, a NICU parent and the Founder and CEO of Today is a Good Day. “We understand how quickly costs add up while traveling for NICU appointments and the new Fund is aimed at providing relief for these expenses.”

Attendees of Pints for Preemies are highly encouraged to wear their best St. Patrick’s Day attire. There will be a “best-dressed” award. For additional information, todayisagoodday.org.

About Today is a Good Day

Inspired by their experience at a NICU in a suburban Philadelphia hospital, Martha and Paul Sharkey founded the nonprofit organization Today is a Good Day in 2014. Today is a Good Day’s mission is to provide personal and financial support for families with babies in the NICU.

About M&T Bank

M & T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T’s Wilmington Trust affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.



