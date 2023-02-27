Submit Release
Tree Clearing Prompts Rolling Roadblocks on I-24 in Marion County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the rockfall mitigation project on I-24 in Marion County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close lanes on I-24 West near mile marker 137 in Marion County to perform tree clearing from the rock bluffs beginning Tuesday, February 28, through Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 1:00 pm ET – 4:00 pm ET each day. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route through the area during this time.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

