A meeting with the appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

27/02/2023

209

On February 27, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Jairo David Estrada Barrios, who arrived in the Turkmen capital to present his credentials.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post in the development of bilateral relations, the Turkmen side noted the country's great attention paid to strengthening and further developing relations with Guatemala. In turn, Ambassador Estrada Barrios expressed his country's interest in expanding cooperation with the countries of Central Asia, in particular, with Turkmenistan.

Having identified priority areas for further cooperation, the meeting participants noted the importance of organizing political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Guatemala.

During the talks, the commitment of the parties to the development of a bilateral constructive dialogue in the international arena, including within the framework of the United Nations, was noted.

The Turkmen side informed the Ambassador of Guatemala that at the initiative of Turkmenistan, in 2020, the Group of Friends of Neutrality for the sake of peace, security and sustainable development was created, which was joined by 20 UN member countries and which allows members of the Group to exchange views on various issues of international cooperation. In this regard, the Ambassador was asked to consider the possibility of joining the Group of Friends of Neutrality.

The diplomats expressed their interest in deepening the comprehensive development of bilateral trade and economic ties. In this context, it was proposed to consider the issue of exchanging visits of Turkmen and Guatemalan business circles, as well as holding business forums, round tables and exhibitions with the participation of industrialists and entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The parties also discussed the prospects for developing cooperation in the fields of culture, education and tourism.