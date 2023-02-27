The Virginia State University Concert Choir Returns to Campus Following a Well-Received Concert Tour

The Virginia State University Concert Choir performed in the Dooley Foyer of the Richmond Public Library as the first stop of its Winter Tour. PHOTO CREDIT: Will Griffin

VSU Concert Choir was featured in several performances during its Winter Tour, which included a performance at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Beltsville, MD.

PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virginia State University Concert Choir recently returned from its 2023 Winter Concert Tour. Beginning on February 18 in Richmond, VA, the choir was presented in full concert by the Richmond Public Library in the magnificent Dooley Foyer. Accompanied by pianist Timothy L. Hall, the choir performed a program of works by Roland M. Carter, René Clausen, Howard Helvey and Franz Schubert, among others. Most notably, the tour featured choral works by the legendary composer Undine Smith Moore, who taught at Virginia State for 45 years.WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/live/1qVp_aHurhQ?feature=share Following the performance in Richmond, the choir headed to Beltsville, MD where they sang for the morning service at Historic Saint John's Episcopal Church , Zion Parish. During the 10 a.m. service, the choir joined the Saint John's Parish Choir in leading the music in worship. VSU Interim Director of Choral Activities Patrick D. McCoy also serves as Organist and Choirmaster at Saint John's. This service was a special presentation themed: "A Festival Service of Psalms and Spirituals," which was a thoughtfully curated liturgy planned by Deacon Elizabeth Walker, Deacon Kimberly Hudson and Mr. McCoy respectively for the celebration of Black History Month. The afternoon culminated in a full concert at the church with guest pianist Steven Denmark.WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKccJvClFmw A major component of the tour was the performances at two public schools in Prince George's County, MD: Ernest Everett Just Middle School and Charles Herbert Flowers High School.For their final performance, the VSU Concert Choir was presented in concert by The Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts in Fort Washington, MD with guest pianist Adam Scott Graham, who serves as Director of Music at Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda, MD.To inquire about future performances or on how you can support the ensemble, please contact the interim director at (804) 524-5332 or by e-mail: pdmccoy@vsu.edu.

Full Concert at the Richmond Public Library in the Dooley Foyer with Patrick D. McCoy conducting with pianist Timothy L. Hall