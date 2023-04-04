Virginia State University Concert Choir to Present The 99th Annual Spring Concert Sunday, April 16 at Christ and Grace

The Virginia State University Concert Choir will present its Annual Spring Concert on April 16 at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg. (PHOTO: Catrilia Watson)
Petersburg native Patrick D. McCoy, will lead the VSU Concert Choir in a program themed "Holding the Light," featuring the work by composer B.E. Boykin.
PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia State University Concert Choir will present The 99th Annual Spring Concert on Sunday, April 16, 2023, 4 p.m. at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church located at 1545 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA. The concert is free and the public is cordially invited to attend. Conducted by Interim Director, VSU alumnus and Petersburg native Patrick D. McCoy, the choir will sing an inspiring program of music themed: “Holding the Light” taken from the beautiful choral work composed by B. E. Boykin. Timothy L. Hall, who serves as organist and choirmaster at Christ and Grace and staff accompanist at Virginia State University will accompany the choir.
Under McCoy’s interim leadership, the choir has continued its rich legacy of choral performances. The choir most recently embarked on a successful Winter concert tour, which included a highly heralded performance at the Richmond Public Library performances at Charles Flowers High School and Ernest Everett Just Middle School, both in Prince George’s County, MD, featured in worship and in concert at Historic Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Beltsville, MD and presented in concert by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts in Fort Washington, MD. To commemorate the founding of the university, the choir was featured at the annual Founder’s Day Convocation held on the campus. Past performances included participation in the Slave Commemoration at historic Mount Vernon and the performance of the Defiant Requiem at the Music Center at Strathmore conducted by Maestro Murry Sidlin. Patrick D. McCoy is active as a choral conductor, church organist and widely known as an art journalist, both nationally and internationally. He is a member of the Shenandoah Conservatory Advisory Board, a member of the American Choral Director’s Association, The Association of Anglican Musicians, The Music Critics Association of North America, a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and a newly initiated member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity, Inc. Sigma Zeta Chapter.
Timothy L. Hall is Organist and Choirmaster at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg, Virginia. He studied sacred music and organ at Westminster Choir College, Princeton, New Jersey, where he earned both a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree (with distinction). He did further study under the auspices of the French Organ Music Seminar at the Conservatoire regionale in Paris, France. While at Westminster, he sang with the Westminster Symphonic Choir, accompanied by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philadelphia Orchestra under the batons of Leonard Bernstein, Rafael Kubelik, Erich Leinsdorf, Zubin Mehta and Riccardo Muti.
For more information about the concert, please contact the interim director at (804) 524-5332 or by e-mail at pdmccoy@vsu.edu.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Patrick D. McCoy
Virginia State University Concert Choir
+1 804-524-5332
email us here