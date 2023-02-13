VSU Concert Choir to Kick Off its Winter Tour With A Full Concert at the Richmond Public Library Saturday Feb. 18, 2 PM
The Virginia State University Concert Choir will kick off its Winter Tour Concert Tour Feb 18-22 with performances in Virginia, Maryland and DC.PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In efforts to recruit vocal music students as potential majors in the Department of Music, the Virginia State University Concert Choir under the interim direction of Petersburg native and VSU alumnus Patrick D. McCoy will embark its Winter Recruitment Concert Tour beginning Saturday, February 18, 2023 with a full concert at the Richmond Public Main Library Foyer at 2:00 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public. All Virginia State University Alumni are especially invited to attend and show their school spirit. The choir is grateful to the entire administration for their support of this effort and offers special thanks to the Virginia State University Center for Creative and Entertainment for underwriting this endeavor. Richmond Main Public Library is located at 101 East Franklin Street, Richmond, VA 23219. We especially welcome the attendance of Virginia State University Alumni in the Richmond and surrounding areas to attend.
Accompanied at the piano by Timothy L. Hall, Organist and Choirmaster at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg, the choir will sing a variety of works, including the concert arrangement of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Roland M. Carter, “Gloria” from the Mass in G by Schubert and René Clausen. Of special interest will be the performing of several works by Pulitzer-Nominated composer Undine Smith Moore, who taught on the faculty of VSU for 45 years. This is in a small effort to amplify the tremendous contributions of Dr. Moore to not only choral music, but the Virginia musical landscape.
The choir’s travels will then take them the Beltsville, MD where they will be the featured choir at the 10:00 a.m. service Saint John’s Episcopal Church. Later in the afternoon at 2:00 p.m., the choir will sing a full program at Saint John’s, with guest accompanist Dr. Steven Denmark.
Remaining performance include two school recruitment efforts and visits to Ernest Everett Just Middle School and Charles Flowers High School, both located in Mitchellville, Maryland.
Ending the tour will be a full performance by the choir presented by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) at the CAAPA Cultural Arts Center at 1:00 p.m. Adam Graham, Director of Music at Cedar Lane Unitarian Church will serve as guest accompanist. All of these concerts are free and open to the public, with the exception of the public school appearances.
For more information about the choir’s itinerary, please contact Interim Director Patrick D. McCoy at pdmccoy@vsu.edu or at (804) 524-5332
