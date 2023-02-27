Statewide trout stocking highlights for March 2023

Magic Valley Region

Blair Trail Fishing Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout

First stocking event for 2023! Located on Little Canyon Creek, this remote desert water is surrounded by sagebrush solitude.

Cedar Creek Reservoir (Roseworth Reservoir) – 2,000 rainbow trout

If you are looking to get out of town for the day, this reservoir is a remote trout fishery in the high desert. It has great shoreline access as well as high-water and low-water boat ramps.

Freedom Park Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located in Burley, this trout pond was built with young anglers in mind. Go cast a line with the kiddos!

Hagerman Wildlife Management Area

This WMA provides a variety of fishing opportunities and open space to explore. Riley Creek Pond and Oster Lake #1 offer ADA access piers. Please give those with limited mobility priority for parking and use.

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 – 3,515 rainbow trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 – 450 rainbow trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 – 350 rainbow trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 – 350 rainbow trout

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond – 3,515 rainbow trout

Southeast Region

American Falls Reservoir – 18,000 rainbow trout

This large waterbody on the Snake River provides abundant boating opportunity. Additionally, there is good shoreline fishing near the west side boat ramp located by the dam. These fish will be stocked once ice is off.

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Bear River below Oneida Dam – 1,500 rainbow trout

These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.

Edson Fichter Pond – 950 rainbow trout

This community pond is located in Pocatello along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Just minutes from downtown, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Upper Snake Region

Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond – 650 rainbow trout

This is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Kids Creek Pond – 300 rainbow trout

Located near downtown Salmon, this small fishing pond offers good trout fishing and is regularly stocked. Take the kids out to cast a line!