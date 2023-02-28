Utah’s First Female-Only Memory Care Opening March 1
Ovation Sienna Hills, upscale senior living in St, George, Utah, will open Utah’s first female-only memory care in St. George, Utah on March 1, 2023.
This intimate neighborhood enhances resident comfort while providing peace of mind for their families.”ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovation Sienna Hills, upscale senior living in St, George, Utah, will open Utah’s first female-only memory care in St. George, Utah on March 1, 2023.
— Chuck Donnelly, General Manager, Ovation Sienna Hills
This neighborhood, called Sage, is specially designed to support privacy and safety and cultivate a community of friendship.
“We’re excited to open Utah’s first female-only memory care neighborhood,” stated Chuck Donnelly, General Manager of Ovation Sienna Hills. “This intimate neighborhood enhances resident comfort while providing peace of mind for their families. It’s a needed option for families in St. George, and we’re proud to be the first in the area to offer female-only memory care.”
Sage residents have access to all Ovation’s luxury amenities and services, including their Connections program for those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Through Connections, residents can experience art therapy for expression, music therapy to inspire calm feelings, pet visits to alleviate anxiety, and much more.
Ovation Sienna Hills is one of two Ovation senior living communities and is the second one to open a female-only memory care neighborhood. Ovation Heartwood Preserve in Omaha, Nebraska recently opened Omaha’s first female-only memory care.
Schedule your personal tour of Sage at OvationSiennaHills.com.
About Ovation Sienna Hills
Ovation Sienna Hills is an upscale independent living, assisted living, and memory care community managed by Arete Living. With a goal to support independence while making life a little easier, the team lives their mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.” The team is proudly named the Best of Southern Utah in 2022. Discover more at OvationSiennaHills.com and on Facebook.
Ovation Sienna Hills
Ovation Sienna Hills
+1 435-429-0000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Utah's First Female-Only Memory Care