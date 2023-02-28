The ActOne Group Joins NASCAR
The ActOne Group Sponsors Rick Ware Racing (RWR) No. 15 Cup Series Car in NASCAR’s Pala Casino 400
Our company is committed to supporting inclusion and diversity in motorsports and in businesses around the world, and RWR is the perfect partner to help us share our message...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ActOne Group is proud to have partnered with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) in sponsoring the team’s No. 15 Cup Series car in Sunday’s NASCAR Palo Casino 400 at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. The historic race was the last one scheduled on the two-mile oval track, but the ActOne Group’s first foray into the world of motorsport sponsorship.
— Nancy Coblenz, Vice President of Marketing, The ActOne Group
The ActOne Group’s Vice President of Marketing, Nancy Coblenz, said, “We’re thrilled to team up with Rick Ware Racing and J.J. Yeley for this event! Our company is committed to supporting inclusion and diversity in motorsports and in businesses around the world, and RWR is the perfect partner to help us share our message and showcase our shared values.”
Charles Broadhurst, President of AMGsport, said, “This is a great opportunity to showcase the diversity of The ActOne Group’s many employment solutions. RWR is a tremendous partner in this regard as they are known for their diversity across motorsports and the people they employ on their various race teams.”
The No. 15 ActOne Group Ford finished in 23rd place.
About The ActOne Group
The ActOne Group is a global enterprise that provides employment, workforce management, and procurement solutions to a wide range of industries, Fortune 500 organizations, local and mid-market companies, and government agencies. The company’s three distinct business verticals are staffing, workforce solutions, and business services. For more information, visit https://www.actonegroup.com/
About RWR
Rick Ware Racing is a professional motorsports company with teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, Indy Car, IMSA, NHRA, and Supercross competitions. RWR fielded the Championship World Supercross Championship (WSX) team with rider Shane McElrath.
About AMG Sport
AMG Sport, located in Tampa, FL, is partnered directly and indirectly with some of the biggest names in all of sports. With 20 years of marketing experience, a vast portfolio of connections, and access to extensive marketing collateral, they execute unique strategies that will bring brands to the next level. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
