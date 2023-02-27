SKYWAY SAVIOR: Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck becomes 4th female Trooper of the Year

February 27, 2023

~ 64 FHP members were recognized at Saturday awards banquet in Orlando ~

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – On Saturday night at the 7th annual Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) awards banquet in Orlando, Trooper Toni Schuck was announced as FHP’s recipient of the 2022 Trooper of the Year.

On March 6, 2022, Trooper Schuck prevented a major tragedy when she positioned her FHP SUV directly into the path of an impaired driver, who was driving the wrong way, past multiple barricades and other law enforcement, towards thousands of Skyway 10K runners on Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

At a May 10 press conference, 26-year-veteran Trooper Schuck said, “I was the last officer, I knew it was me.”

Trooper Schuck – assigned to Troop J, South Florida Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) – becomes the fourth female trooper to earn the Trooper of the Year honor.

The award, sponsored by the Florida Petroleum Council, has been presented annually to an outstanding trooper in recognition of acts of heroism or exceptional performance of duties.

Trooper Schuck’s heroism has been recognized in many ways since the incident. She first received Trooper of the Month in March 2022. She was subsequently honored with a “Back the Blue” award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards in November, the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays’ 2022 opening-day baseball game, keys to the city in both St. Petersburg and Bradenton, and the opportunity to be celebrated on March 22 in Manatee County for “Trooper Toni Schuck Day.”

Trooper Schuck, who earned a Medal of Valor award and was also named the CVE Member of the Year, will receive her Trooper of the Year plaque later in the year from the American Petroleum Council, and then get formally recognized with a Florida Cabinet resolution in the winter.

“I am proud to serve with dedicated troopers like Trooper Toni Schuck, who selflessly and courageously put herself in harm’s way to protect runners at the Skyway 10K,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Trooper Schuck’s bravery is a true example of the remarkable troopers who serve and protect our Florida community each day.”

Additional accolades were given to Trooper Konner Achors (Troop G), honored as 1st Runner-up, and Corporal Jacob Moore and Trooper Matthew Davis from Troop A as 2nd Runner-up.

In June 2022, Achors used a PIT maneuver to stop a juvenile driving 100 mph who had threatened to kill an Orlando Police detective.

Then in October, Trooper Christopher Karpinski and Achors helped rescue two adults and a child whose boat capsized in a river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Trooper Matthew Davis was recognized as a Trooper of the Month in September 2022 as part of a water rescue to save an FHP trooper whose vehicle got caught in floodwaters after Hurricane Ian washed away a bridge.

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of Trooper Schuck and all award winners from across the state who perform unheralded actions daily, whether on or off duty,” FLHSMV Director Dave Kerner said.

“These awards represent only a fraction of the recognition they deserve for their commitment to our department, the state of Florida, and, most importantly, the residents and visitors they serve so selflessly.”

Also honored on Saturday night were 61 other FHP members, including:

State Law Enforcement Dispatcher (SLED) Erica Reilly from the Lake Worth Regional Communications Center, named SLED of the Year, and Vic Thomas from General Headquarters, named Civilian of the Year.

Criminal Investigator of the Year Tyler Sheinberg from General Headquarters, and the Instructor of the Year was Trooper Kevin Brown.

Criminal Interdictions Unit (CIU) Team of the Year was Sergeant William Young, Trooper Nathaniel Cabe, and K-9 Kane from General Headquarters.

Trooper Scott Mills, who headlined a group of six troopers who arrested 100 or more for DUI. Trooper Mills, who tallied 181, was named the Hurd-Smith Award winner, named after two troopers killed by drunk drivers.

“We are thrilled to honor our 2022 award nominees and their families at the 7th Annual Florida Highway Patrol Awards Banquet,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “We celebrate their accomplishments in support of the Florida Highway Patrol’s mission of Courtesy, Service, and Protection.”

To see all FHP members who were recognized, view the full list of award winners.

