Real Estate Investors Can Now Benefit from Buyer's Agent Commission Rebates with Moafly
We're thrilled to offer real estate investors access to this benefit in multiple states”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate investing just got a lot easier with Moafly, a new platform allowing investors to take advantage of the buyer's agent commission rebate. By using Moafly, real estate investors can now access buyer’s agent rebates in multiple states.
— David Ha
Investing in real estate is fun, especially for those who know what they want. We understand that investors have the ability to find the right property, negotiate the best deal, and navigate the buying process. With Moafly, real estate investors can save money and access buyer's agent commission rebates.
Moafly connects real estate investors with the best agents who offer full buyer's agent commission rebates. When an investor uses a Moafly agent to purchase a property, Moafly will rebate the full buyer’s commission back to the investor. The investor will only pay for our agent’s hourly services. This can amount to thousands of dollars in savings.
"We're thrilled to offer real estate investors access to this benefit in multiple states," said David Ha, CEO of Moafly. "Our platform makes it easy for investors to make real estate purchases in multiple states while saving a significant amount of money."
Moafly is committed to providing investors with the resources they need to make informed decisions and succeed in real estate investing. The platform offers a range of tools and resources, including analytic tools and personalized support from real estate experts.
Real estate investors can sign up for Moafly for free and connect with agents immediately. With Moafly, investors can save money, time, and hassle, making real estate investing more accessible and profitable than ever before.
For more information about Moafly, please visit www.moafly.com
Amy Kieczykowski
moafly
+16267881882 ext.
email us here