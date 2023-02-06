Moafly Welcomes Business Leader Geoffrey Poyen to the Team
excited to welcome Poyen and his business expertise to the team”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology residential real estate platform Moafly welcomes Geoffrey Poyen to their professional team.
— Moafly Team
Geoffrey Poyen, MBA, is currently the President and Managing Partner of International Skin Care and a professor for Florida International University’s International Business School and instructs in the departments of International Business, Strategic Management, and International Management. Poyen is also a doctoral candidate at the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida. Additionally, Poyen is responsible as an advisory board member for several companies and is one of the founders and owners of GUILT Miami, an exclusive clinic specializing in world-class aesthetics and advanced dermatologic, health, and wellness programs.
The Moafly team is excited to welcome Poyen and his business expertise to the team.
Founded in Southern California, Moafly has recently announced an expansion to South Florida. Moafly is a technology-based residential real estate platform that assists buyers and sellers in navigating real estate acquisitions with or without an agent. The company empowers buyers and sellers to work independently or with the help of the best agents in the area. Offering a highly efficient platform and 24/7 access to residential real estate guidance and on-demand agents who charge no commission fees, Moafly aims to bring simple real estate experiences to the residents of South Florida.
For more information on Moafly, please visit www.moafly.com.
Amy Kiezcykowski
moafly
+1 323-688-0618
email us here