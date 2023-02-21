Buying a Home with No Money: How Moafly and FHA Can Help
Moafly and FHA are helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for more people.”FLORIDA, MIAMI, USA, February 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The dream of owning a home can seem out of reach for many people, especially those with limited financial resources. However, Moafly offers a complete buyer’s commission rebate, and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) provides a program to help people buy a home with 3.5% down.
FHA loans are backed by the government and are designed to help people with lower credit scores or income qualify for a mortgage. These loans have more flexible requirements than conventional mortgages and can offer lower interest rates and down payments.
Moafly is the only brokerage that offers a complete buyer’s commission rebate. This rebate can be as large as 3%. By taking advantage of this 3% rebate and using the FHA Home Loan that requires 3.5% down, borrowers can purchase a home with little to no money, making it easier to get into the housing market.
To qualify for an FHA Home Loan, borrowers must meet specific criteria, such as having a credit score of at least 580 and a debt-to-income ratio of no more than 43%. Borrowers will also need to pay mortgage insurance, which protects the lender if the borrower defaults on the loan.
With these offerings, Moafly and FHA are helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for more people. With the right qualifications and eligibility, buyers can take advantage of the joint offering to purchase a home with little to no money down, making homeownership more affordable and accessible than ever before.
