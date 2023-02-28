Learn What Orgs Should Know and Do for the Move to ISO 27001:2022 on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
Learn the best timeline for moving based on your org’s (re)certification cadence & other deadlines for the new ISO 27001:2022 cybersecurity standard.
To stay informed on ISO 27001:2022 certification news, trends, and top tips, don’t miss this podcast with Danny and Ryan from assessment leader Schellman.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO 27001:2022 is the first update in ten years to the ISO 27001 standard, already the global “gold standard” for proving robust cybersecurity. Changes from the prior version—and their impacts on an organization’s information security management system (ISMS) and associated controls—will likely be significant for many orgs.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
To explain the most important changes and transitions with ISO 27001:2022 and their impacts on deadlines, controls, documentation, and the audit process, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Ryan Mackie and Danny Manimbo from Schellman & Co. John Verry, CISO and Managing Partner at Pivot Point Security, hosts the show.
Topics discussed include:
• ISO 27001:2022 audit preparation best practices and issues to be aware of
• Top areas that auditors will likely focus on during recertification and surveillance audits
• How moving to the new ISO 27001:2022 can benefit your cybersecurity program (and your marketing)
• The critical importance of risk assessment/risk management for ISO 27001:2022 certification
• The “ripple effect” of ISO 27001:2022 changes on related standards from ISO 27701 to CSA STARS
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
