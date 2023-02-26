On 02/24/2023, Sgt. Porter came upon a MV crash at MM 45 SB. A Ford Taurus went off the roadway and struck the Exit 45 sign causing in excess of $5,000 damage. The operator, Brian Landry (39) of Biddeford, was arrested for VCR, OUI Drugs, Poss. of Meth, and Viol. of Conditional License.

On 02/25/2023, Cpl. Cote stopped Brandon Simpson (26) of Windham on the ME Turnpike northbound in Gray. Both his license and vehicle registration were suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and his vehicle was towed away.

On 02/25/2023, Tr. Ellis stopped a juvenile operator for criminal speeding 105/70 on the ME turnpike northbound in Gray. The juvenile was summonsed for the speed.