USS Porter (DDG 78) Arrives in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Area of Operations, Conducts Port Call in Funchal, Portugal

Funchal is Porter’s first port visit since departing its homeport of Norfolk, Va., on a scheduled deployment earlier this month. The port stop provides the crew an opportunity to experience the history and culture of Portugal, as well as the refueling and restocking of critical supplies for the ship and crew.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to resupply and spend some time in port experiencing a new culture,” said Cmdr. Joe Hamilton, Porter’s commanding officer. “We’re excited to return to the European area of operations.”

Porter’s transit to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations comes months after a homeport shift from Naval Station Rota, Spain to Naval Station Norfolk in October 2022. Porter spent seven years in Spain as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe force, conducting eleven patrols in that time period. The patrols took Porter throughout the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, including the Baltic, North, Norwegian, and Mediterranean Seas, as well as the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, in support of U.S., allied, and partner interests.

“Porter performed expertly during eleven patrols in this area during its time homeported in Rota,” said Hamilton. “Our return brings with it confidence and dedication to the mission.”

For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with our allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.