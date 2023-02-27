Sound Payments Announces Reseller Promotion for the All-in-one, Cloud Based Sound POS

Sound POS Devices

Company is Processor Agnostic, Subscriptions Grew by 50 Percent in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments announced a promotion today, providing 10 percent off Sound POS hardware for new and existing reseller partners as part of overall company plans to meet aggressive goals for 2023.

Sound POS, a cost-effective, cloud-based, all-in-one POS gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. With the promotion, resellers will receive a 10 percent discount on 5 or more units in a single purchase order.

“Price is an obvious benefit of Sound POS; however, competitors can’t come close to our customer service experience and flexibility for resellers and business owners,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments. “Sound Payments has built a name for itself in the payments world as well as the petroleum industry. We had a great year in 2022 and as a company we have very aggressive plans for 2023 to welcome more resellers and support more retailers – this promotion is a part of that effort.”

Company subscriptions for Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump and Quantum Cloud solutions grew by 50 percent in 2022. Sound Payments touts its personalized, professional 24-7 customer support. Merchants and partners are only a phone call, text, or email away from help – any time of the day or night.

“I hear all the time about headaches resellers and merchants deal with when it comes to other POS providers,” said Cesar Carrasco, vice president and national sales manager for Sound POS. “Our resellers appreciate the ability to transfer devices to new merchants and merchants appreciate features like our easy inventory upload options.”

Sound POS runs on a variety of devices, including the handheld A920 Pro that can operate as a stand-alone or companion solution allowing for curbside checkout and home delivery.

Sound POS accepts any payment method, including card payments -magnetic, chip and contactless, and QR code payment – ApplePay, GooglePay, SamsungPay, UnionPay, WeChat and Alipay. The system allows merchants to remotely manage inventory, pricing and discounts, run reports, sales trends and customer satisfaction all in real-time through our seamless commerce portal.

Resellers in the payments industry choose Sound POS for its ease of use, including the ability to transfer devices to a different merchant. Sound POS offers a white label option, a lower price point, a processor neutral approach, the cloud-based platform and system options such as cash discounting.

Sound Payments also works with distributors, resellers and ISOs to sell and install Sound Easy Pump, which cost-effectively enables EMV at the pump for gas stations with a hassle-free, retrofit solution. ISO partners enjoy a $1,000 in referral revenue for every station that results in an installation as well as the processing business.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit www.soundpayments.com.

