Monday, February 27

Rep. Liz Berry: There’s a solution in the WA Legislature for our growing trash problem

In Washington, more than 50% of consumer paper and packaging is going to landfills or incineration each year. That adds up to $104 million worth of valuable materials that could be collected and remade into new products. Washington’s recycling rates have been on the decline for the last decade. Our cities and our residents are shouldering increasing costs for recycling, with increases of up to 30% over the past seven years. Sadly, this means many locations have cut back services. That’s why the WRAP Act (House Bill 1131) must make its way to the governor’s desk. The bill will modernize the way our state manages recycling, putting costs of the system onto producers of packaging and paper and significantly increasing our recycling rate. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)

Washington, Bob Ferguson lead lawsuit against Biden administration demanding increased access to abortion drug

Eastern Washington will be one of the settings for a legal showdown that will determine the future of access to a drug used to cause an abortion within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, along with officials in 10 other states, filed a complaint Thursday against the Biden administration, demanding that it abandon certain restrictions to prescribe one of two drugs taken to cause an abortion. The filing came just ahead of an anticipated ruling by a federal judge in Texas on a request to ban the drug. The complaint was filed in Eastern Washington because of its location between the West Side, where abortion services are more plentiful, and Idaho, which has a state ban on most abortions that went into place after the Supreme Court ruling. The attorney’s office has asked for a preliminary injunction preventing mifepristone from being taken off the market or anything else that could “cause the drug to become less available.” The case has been assigned to U.S. District Court Chief Judge Stanley Bastian, with a hearing scheduled for late March in Yakima. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Taylor Tjomsland)

New Washington legislation aims to stabilize rent as housing crisis worsens

Rent stabilization bills introduced in the Washington Legislature are seeking to curb the affordable housing crisis across the state. House Bill 1124 would require landlords to give six months notice of, “significant rent increases” and would also limit late fees on rent. Finally, the bill would also allow tenants to cancel their lease without penalties. The Washington Chamber of Commerce released an annual report in 2019 that found Washington state has the fifth-highest prevalence of homelessness in the nation. In an earlier report, the Washington Chamber of Commerce also found increasing rents leads to increased homelessness. House Bill 1389 seeks to limit rent increases to 3 to 7% for every 12-month period. Rent increases would also have to be tied to the rate of inflation. The bill provides exemptions for newly constructed buildings, and landlords would be allowed to bank rent increases for the future. House Bill 1388 would provide tenants an avenue for challenging excessive rent increases that would result in displacement. Continue reading at NW Public Radio.

Associated Press

Bills would let transgender people seal name-change requests (Pedersen)

Bill to legalize duplexes, fourplexes in Washington cities advances (Bateman, Trudeau)

Student loan forgiveness plan to go before Supreme Court: The arguments explained

Axios

Washington considers banning pre-employment pot tests (Keiser)

SNAP cuts lead to warning of “hunger cliff”

Interest in pickleball, Washington’s official state sport, spikes (Lovick)

Bellingham Herald

Friday marked another key cutoff for bills in WA Legislature. Here’s some of what passed (Keiser, Ramel, Bateman, Nobles, Wilson, Street, Morgan)

‘A very long shadow.’ Thousands in Eastern WA still live in homes with racist covenants

Whatcom residents must work this many hours per week to buy a home, report shows



Capital Press

‘Death by fiscal note’: WDFW puts huge price tag on wolf delisting bill

Columbian

Opinion: Auditor’s report improves police transparency

The Daily News

Hunting Clean Energy In The West



Everett Herald

Spendy ways, jaywalking rules, right turns survive and nurse staffing levels (Jinkins, Fitzgibbon, Dhingra, Nguyen, Fey)

‘We are drowning’: At vigil, Providence’s Everett nurses mourn mission (Fosse)

Comment: State’s capital gains tax can do great deal of good

Editorial: Start on road to replace gas tax with per-mile fee

Letter: Bill would provide more oversight of hospital mergers

News Tribune

Deadly injury linked to Puyallup paratransit firm was the state’s fault, lawsuit says

The ferry isn’t running between Steilacoom and Anderson Island right now. Here’s why

Opinion: Black leadership thrives in the South Sound. Just look at the names on this list

Editorial: Local activists saved a no-name park from destruction. That’s a big deal

Olympian

Corrections officer at prison near Gig Harbor dies following COVID-19 complications

Bill to limit low-level traffic stops will soon head for WA House floor vote (Entenman, Street)

Property crime is rising in Olympia, according to 2022 data. The police chief explains why

Peninsula Daily News

Housing proposals advance (Van De Wege)

Port of Port Townsend updated on Short’s Farm, jetty construction (Chapman)

Online open house available for upcoming road projects

Puget Sound Business Journal

The feds are prepping $1.5B in economic development grants

Seattle Times

Black, Native infants in King County die at higher rate than white babies

Clashing with a school? In WA, education ombuds can help

State schools leader says WA isn’t doing enough to fund education

Skagit Valley Herald

Study finds warming climate may improve North Cascades grizzly habitat

Spokesman Review

Despite recent historic investments into child care, workforce is still struggling in Washington (Wilson, Senn)

Opinion: Washington’s rich should pay more taxes

Tri-City Herald

‘Tri-Cities’ was worse than the South.’ Remnants of housing discrimination linger

Washington Post

Biden’s student loan forgiveness program comes before Supreme Court

Wenatchee World

Inslee visits Leavenworth to discuss local housing problem

Yakima Herald-Republic

WA lawmakers consider bill to require and enforce nurse staffing minimums in hospitals

Attorney shortage affecting some charging decisions in Yakima County, prosecuting attorney says

Opinion: Housing grant could help reduce Yakima homelessness

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Here are the transportation, public safety bills that didn’t make it out of committee: In Session (Fey)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington lawmakers consider bill to increase penalties for drug offenders (Robinson, Dhingra)

KNKX Public Radio

As fentanyl deaths skyrocket, U.S. attorney maintains tougher prosecution isn’t the answer

KPVI

‘Ministry of Truth’: Critics warn Washington extremism bill targets free speech (Ramos)

KUOW Public Radio

Will commercial airport site search in WA get do-over in Olympia? (Fey)

WA unemployment bill to benefit unauthorized workers likely won’t survive

Pay per gallon or pay per mile?: Today So Far

The calm before WA’s budget storm: 2023 legislative session so far

WA lawmakers eye ban on 2-mile-long trains (Entenman)

NW Public Radio

Crosscut

Free school lunch for all is off the table, but WA may expand access (Riccelli)

MyNorthwest

ACLU suing King County for unhealthy conditions at county jail

Spike in juvenile crimes has Washington lawmakers taking note (Trudeau)