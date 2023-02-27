Reed Bill to License Music Therapists Passes House 

OLYMPIA — The Washington House of Representatives passed House Bill 1247 today to establish a new license for music therapists. Introduced by State Rep. Julia Reed (D-Seattle), the bill aims to overcome significant disparities in access to this transformational health service.

“Music therapists are trained practitioners who work with patients of all ages to build developmental skills; improve quality of life; and treat complex conditions like memory loss, anxiety and depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder” said Reed. “But it shouldn’t be available only to those who can afford to pay out of pocket. Licensure will help us expand access to this treatment option while assuring families they are receiving the highest level of safe & effective care.”

National board-certified, clinically trained music therapists work alongside audiologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and physicians to create an evidenced-based, whole person approach to treatment. In addition to licensure, HB 1247 also creates the Music Therapy Advisory Committee to provide expertise on practice standards & professional responsibilities.

“Music therapists help treat some of our state’s most vulnerable,” said Reed. “This bill helps ensure they’ll have access to the care they deserve.”

The bill passed the House on a bipartisan vote of 82 to 13. It now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

