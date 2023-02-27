Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station apprehended a convicted sex offender in Laredo, Texas.

On Feb. 24, Border Patrol agents while working their duties near the Rio Grande apprehended a group of individuals. The individuals were taken into custody for processing. Record checks revealed that one of the individuals was identified as Gabino Castelano-Cruz, a 43-year-old Mexican national who was illegally in the country. Gabino Castelano-Cruz has a prior felony conviction out of Dumas, Texas for Sexual Assault of a minor. He was taken into custody and was processed for felony re-entry.

