Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station apprehended a convicted sex offender in Laredo, Texas.

On Feb. 24, Border Patrol agents while working their duties near the Rio Grande apprehended a group of individuals. The individuals were taken into custody for processing. Record checks revealed that one of the individuals was identified as Gabino Castelano-Cruz, a 43-year-old Mexican national who was illegally in the country. Gabino Castelano-Cruz has a prior felony conviction out of Dumas, Texas for Sexual Assault of a minor. He was taken into custody and was processed for felony re-entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

