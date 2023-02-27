Join Jay Henges Shooting Range for Food Plots for Wildlife program March 7

Body

EUREKA, Mo.— “If you plant it, they will come.” Does that sound a little like the film, Field of Dreams? Hunters, birders, and wildlife watchers can create a field on their property that will attract the deer, gamebirds, and wildlife of their dreams. All it takes is some basic knowledge of how to create a viable food plot.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host Food Plots for Wildlife, Tuesday, March 7 from 6- 8 p.m. The program is free and open to all ages. It’s an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming spring food plot planting season.

The program will be presented by a team from the Valley Park Elevator, and they will take the mystery out of how, when, and what to plant for food plots.

Participants will learn what to consider when determining a good food plot site, along with the best times of year to prep and seed the site. The program will cover the benefits of each crop option, like rye, clover, oats, wheat, and beans, based on a landowner’s location, surrounding area, and available equipment. The Valley Park Elevator staff will also talk about the importance of testing the soil and what the sample results indicate. Should you use lime or fertilizers? What about overseeding and using clover? These are some of the other topics that will be addressed.

Finally, the presentation will focus on the equipment needed to complete the job, and the pros and cons of renting versus buying it. At the end, the audience will be able to participate in a question and answer session with the presenters.

Food Plots for Wildlife is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gx.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

