ClearGov Doubles Business For Third Consecutive Year
The company is approaching the 1,000-customer mark as its public sector technology solutions gain awareness through national partnerships & awards.
It's an honor to be part of a company like this, and the continued growth, recognition, and partnerships that emerge from our efforts are proof that we're right where we need to be.”MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budget Cycle Management company, ClearGov, closed out 2022 with another year of monumental growth. The company doubled the size of its business for the third year in a row and is quickly approaching the 1,000-customer mark, with the vast majority of clients subscribing to multiple ClearGov products.
— Chris Bullock, ClearGov CEO & Co-founder
The success was helped significantly by the partnerships ClearGov solidified in 2022, which introduced its solutions to new audiences of local governments and public agencies looking to modernize their budgeting processes.
In 2022, ClearGov entered into strategic partnerships with The National Association of Counties (NACo) and three of its state associations: the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC), the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), and the Utah Association of Counties (UAC).
The company was also named the preferred budgeting solution for Connecticut’s Capitol Region Council of Governments and Capitol Region Purchasing Council.
ClearGov added three more ERP vendors as partners to its growing ecosystem, including CentralSquare Technologies, Caselle Inc, and Software Solutions, Inc. Through the partnerships, customers of these leading ERP providers have easy access to a full range of cloud-based solutions for managing local government finances and budgets. As their financial data is easily exported to ClearGov, these ERP customers enjoy a smooth onboarding process.
Also in 2022, ClearGov acquired the CityGrows platform (now ClearForms), a cloud-based licensing and permitting solution. ClearForms is unique because it doesn’t limit users to predetermined permit types – its workflow editor is use-case agnostic, easy to use, and only takes minutes to set up a modern, cloud-based permit process.
For the 7th year in a row, Clear Gov was named to The GovTech 100 list, which recognizes government technology companies focused on and positively impacting state and local government agencies in the United States.
The company was also honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for the second year in a row.
After doubling its product offerings and customer base, ClearGov started to outgrow its onboarding process. The company enlisted ChurnZero to overhaul its onboarding process, and in six months, ClearGov reduced the average onboarding time by 26% and achieved a 100% client satisfaction rating. As a result, ClearGov was presented with the ChurnHero Onboarding Hero award for transforming its onboarding processes into effective, value-based workflows.
"I continue to be amazed by our ClearGov team year after year. What we're doing has had a significant, positive impact on local governments and public sector agencies around the country -- saving them time and money and improving collaboration and transparency with their communities," said Chris Bullock, ClearGov CEO & Co-founder. "It's an honor to be part of a company like this, and the continued growth, recognition, and partnerships that emerge from our efforts are proof that we're right where we need to be. We're excited to share this success with our customers, and we can't wait to see what 2023 has in store."
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 800 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
Matt Benati
ClearGov
+1 (855) 553-2715
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn