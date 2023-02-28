Modwash Is Soon to Make a Splash This Summer in Tappahannock, Mod’s First VA Location
TAPPAHANNOCK, VA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tappahannock’s first ModWash Car Wash will have a contagious vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities, such as free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, music, and the popular Mod Air freshener, free with every wash. What a great environment to chill and baby your car or truck in a clean, friendly, and vibrant place. ModWash’s primary goal and promise is to offer outstanding customer service. ModWash understands that a customer’s time is a luxury, so their express car wash offers efficient processes that save time. Customers can save Big with ModMemberships, which entitles customers to unlimited washes each month.
ModWash is committed to taking care of the environment by having 100% biodegradable cleaning products and state of the art equipment that manages the water usage by filtering, cleaning, and reusing the water to save on the number of gallons used per car. With this advanced technology ModWash is able to limit the number of gallons used per wash to just 30! Washing at a spray wash or at home can use 120 gallons or more. ModWash also utilizes a chemical reclaim system, which traps the contaminants from the car and stores them until they can be disposed of responsibly.
The mission of ModWash is to create a Positive Ripple in each community they serve. That is what the ModDrop signifies. The brilliant colors and the fun, kind culture along with offering exceptional service with passion creates a positive ripple into the community we serve.
Part of the Positive Ripple effect includes a career path and professional development program. Each ModWash employee has opportunities to move up into management, district, and regional positions and into the home office in Downtown Chattanooga. ModWash is passionate about helping their team thrive by creating opportunities for advancement and supporting team members by investing in career and life skills training.
