PCG DIGITAL EXPANDS ITS EXECUTIVE TEAM
~Chris Allums joins PCG as Chief Financial Officer, Cheralyn Doell is appointed PCG Digital’s Chief Operation Officer~NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernard Porter, Chairman and Will Muse, President of PCG Digital Media announce the following additions to PCG’s executive staff.
Chris Allums has joined the firm as PCG Digital Media’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Cheralyn Doell has come aboard to serve in the role of PCG Digital Media’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).
“Chris has extensive experience in artist management, project management, and all areas of business and operations management,” said Porter. “He has worked with multiple early-stage companies to help them build and grow their operations and will be a great fit at PCG Digital. As for Cheralyn, with experience in both the arts sector and corporate world, she has joined our team as a strategist and will employ her creative problem-solving and objective analysis to efficiently manage multiple projects.”
Chris Allums comes to PCG with over 25 years of experience in finance and business operations. After graduating from Duke University in North Carolina, Chris began his career in venture capital and real estate development. He then moved to Nashville where he has since focused much of his time on the business side of the city’s music ecosystem. He worked at the high-profile business management firm Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, and then was hired as CFO of VFR Records. Allums also founded Quarterback Records, one of the first of an emerging model of “virtual record labels” in the industry.
A veteran executive in the Marketing Communications industry, Cheralyn Doell has spent over two decades helping transcendent business visionaries define their differentiation and strategic positioning in the marketplace. As PCG Digital’s Chief Operating Officer, Cheralyn will collaborate with all departments to design and implement business strategies, policies, and procedures that support performance and growth. Through the delivery of high-touch customer service and innovative digital marketing strategies, Cheralyn will ensure the PCG Digital team successfully supports deserving business leaders in achieving maximum traction, engagement, and ROI in their digital marketing campaigns.
About PCG Companies
PCG Companies include PCG Artist Development, PCG Theatrical, PCG Online, PCG Records, PCG Digital Media, PCG Edutainment and PorterJets Aviation.
To find out more about PCG Digital Media, visit https://www.pcgdigitalmedia.com
