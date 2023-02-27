Charleston’s Premiere Brazilian Steakhouse to Participate in Charleston Wine + Food Festival
Galpão Gaucho will feature their Spicy Picanha to pair with some bold wines on Friday, March 3rdCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeling bold? On Friday, March 3rd, Charleston’s Premiere Brazilian Steakhouse, Galpão Gaucho, will participate in Charleston Wine + Food Festival’s event, The Bold + The Barreled Event at Founders Hall. This elevated event celebrates barrel-aged whiskeys and wines and will pair perfectly with indulgent bites that are traditional to Galpão Gaucho’s Brazilian culture.
Founded in 2005, Charleston Wine + Food is a non-profit organization committed to showcasing the extraordinary culinary culture of Charleston. Each March, Charleston Wine + Food brings together homegrown flavor and global talent for five days jam packed with delicious experiences featuring top chefs, winemakers, food enthusiasts, authors, storytellers, and more! It is the perfect opportunity to explore everything that makes Charleston one of the most exciting food destinations.
“We are so excited to be a part of the Charleston Wine and Food Festival this year,” says General Manager, Edson Ludwig.
“Famous winemakers, renowned chefs, and food-lovers have gathered together from all over for an exciting mix of global flavors. We are ecstatic to showcase our Brazilian cuisine at the festival and give attendees a unique experience.”
The Bold + The Barreled Event takes place at Founders Hall, the historic birthplace of South Carolina, from 4pm to 6:30pm on Friday, March 3rd. This event is 21+ and the tickets are $165 a person and are available for purchase on Charleston Wine and Food’s website.
###
Galpão Gaucho opened its doors in Napa Valley in 2016 as an authentic Brazilian Steakhouse that is inspired by the Gaucho culture and the dining tradition of the Brazilian cowboy. With 17 different cuts of meat on the menu, there is something for everyone to enjoy at any one of their five locations across the country, including here in downtown Charleston, SC.
Edson Ludwig
Galpão Gaucho
+1 854-999-3950
info@galpaogauchousa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok